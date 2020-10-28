KINGSPORT — Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn says she has confidence leaders of pubic school systems across the state will make the right calls when it comes to going virtual, hybrid or full in-person learning.
In addition, Schwinn said she and Gov. Bill Lee want to have standardized testing this year but will seek Department of Education policy changes and legislative changes that mean the test results will not adversely affect student grades or teacher evaluations.
Some school boards have called for the cancellation of standardized again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schwinn said the state's 147 public school systems are "very unique spaces" and that local education leaders are in a much better position to make decisions about the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic than a one-size-fits-all solution from state leaders.
LOCAL DECISIONS SHOULD BE MADE LOCALLY, SHE SAYS
"Through the pandemic, we've really wanted to focus on local control," Schwinn told reporters after a question about not all school systems supplying data about novel coronavirus positivity rates and other COVID-19 issues. Reporters were not allowed on the tours.
However, she said that 93% to 95% of school systems supply data to the state COVID-19 dashboard each week and that more than 99% of the school systems in Tennessee have in-person learning options. Locally, Sullivan County, including Kingsport, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Ballad Health reports an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.
Kingsport submits numbers for the state's COVID-19 dashboard weekly updates and updates its own KCS dashboard daily.
According to the KCS dashboard Tuesday afternoon, the system had 24 positive cases going back 10 days: Jackson Elementary 3, Johnson Elementary 4, Kennedy Elementary 1, Robinson Middle 1, Cora Cox 1, D-B EXCEL 2, D-B 10 and districtwide employees 2. The numbers combine student and adult cases.
According to the state dashboard, the system had eight new student cases last week and no staff cases. Statewide, the Department of Education dashboard reported 677 students and 348 staff with new cases.
WHY WAS SCHWINN IN KINGSPORT?
Schwinn's comments came after she visited Kingsport City Schools on Tuesday as part of a swing across Northeast Tennessee that will continue on Wednesday. She spoke to reporters outside D-B EXCEL after touring it and Dobyns-Bennett High School on Tuesday.
"As we see cases rise, we expect to see more folks in quarantine," Schwinn said. "Those in quarantine have a pretty low positivity rate." Those exposed to known COVID-19 cases are to quarantine 14 days, while those who test positive are to isolate for 10 days.
Earlier Tuesday, she toured schools in Hancock County and Rogersville City School, and afterward she toured Greene County schools. Wednesday, she is to tour Greeneville City Schools and attend a regional superintendents and directors meeting in Greeneville that covers school systems from Mountain City to Morristown.
D-B and D-B EXCEL students are split into two groups that each attend in person two days a week and are virtual the other two days, as are middle school students. However, those in grades pre-K through 5 are still in person. Kingsport had been all in-person, except for students who were in all-virtual mode, but the system went back to hybrid Oct.19 as COVID-19 numbers surged.
Schwinn said in the past 10 weeks she has visited about 30 school systems.
"I learn something new in every district I visit," Schwinn said.