Thanks to recent action by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, public school systems here and across the nation again are able to provide free breakfasts and lunches for those 18 and younger.
The feeding program will continue at least through the fall semester or as long as federal funding lasts.
With no enrollment restrictions, that means preschool-age children and even those from other school systems, home-schools or private schools also would qualify for the free meals. The program also is for students attending public school in-person as well as virtually and is being offered in Kingsport, Sullivan County and Hawkins County public schools, among others.
The extension of the Free Meals for Kids Program was announced publicly on Monday via a USDA news release and disseminated to school systems on Tuesday, following pressure from lawmakers in Congress on both sides of the political aisle.
“This unprecedented move by the USDA will help ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless if they are in-person or virtual learners,” said a news release from Kingsport City Schools, which started the free distributions on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled that this change will once again allow us to offer free meals to all of Kingsport’s children through the end of this calendar year,” KCS School Nutrition Services Supervisor Jennifer Walker, a registered dietician, said in a news release. “Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, KCS has been proud to provide this vital service to our community. We are excited to help ensure that all our children will continue to receive healthy meals during this difficult time.”
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said Child Nutrition Coordinator Amber Anderson got the official word on Tuesday about the change.
“It happened kind of quickly,” Cox said.
“She said, ‘I just got the notice that all our kids will eat free,’ ” Cox said. “It allows us to feed our students like we did in the summer. It was a very pleasant surprise.”
KINGSPORT DETAILS
In the city system, online at k12.com/, no-cost breakfast and lunch will be served on all school days to all children 18 years of age or younger until Dec. 18, the last day of school before the KCS winter break.
In addition, Grab and Go meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at school sites for KCS Remote Choice Learning students and non-KCS students. There are no income requirements to participate in the meal program.
SULLIVAN DETAILS
Anderson said in a news release that each county school location has a pickup site, the same as already being used since the start of school, and that pickups can occur at any school. She also said delivery is not being offered for now but may be added soon.
“Students will receive a breakfast and lunch at the time of meal pickup. Meal pickup times are different for each location,” Anderson said.
A schedule will be posted on the system website at sullivank12.net, but in the meantime, as free meals began Wednesday, she said parents could contact individual schools to confirm times.
Email amber.anderson@sullivank12.net or allison.harris@sullivank12.net or call (423) 354-1015 or 354-1017 for more information.
Anderson said parents or guardians with students who have dietary modifications should communicate with their school nurse and get required forms completed. Also, she said parents should contact the school nutrition office ahead of time to notify officials of meal pickup plans.
Anderson urged families to continue to submit free- and reduced-meal applications in case the program is not extended into 2021.
HAWKINS DETAILS
In Hawkins County, which began distributing free meals on Wednesday, a statement from the school system said, “Any child age 0-18, may receive a free breakfast and lunch at any Hawkins County school, whether in-person or learning online. Children do not have to be present in the vehicle. Under this program, children do not have to be enrolled in HCS.”
Meals in Hawkins will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at most schools. However, Keplar, McPheeter’s Bend and St. Clair elementary schools will serve pickups from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Meals will not be available on Sept. 7 because of the Labor Day holiday. Pickup times may be updated on the district website at www.hck12.net/ as needed.
USDA STATEMENT
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a news release. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” Purdue said. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children ... so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
