BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide, sales tax revenues for February were up more than 8.8% compared to February 2021, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.

That’s $585,000 in growth for the month, year over year, and is in contrast to the 8.4% growth rate recorded for February 2021.

February’s revenue report covers the seven months since the 2021-2022 fiscal year began. The seven-month total of $42.13 million, countywide, shows a 13.4% increase over the same period last fiscal year.

The monthly countywide total for February was more than $7.2 million, compared to $6.6 million recorded in February 2021.

Where did the revenue come from?

Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county.

The $7.2 million, by collection point: Kingsport, $4 million; Bristol, $1.9 million; non-city portions of the county, $1.13 million; Johnson City, $100,000; and Bluff City, $70,000.

February growth by location, year over year: Kingsport, $456,000; Bristol, $164,000; non-city portions of the county, -$37,000; Bluff City, $7,800; and Johnson City, -$4,900.

Where does revenue go?

Half of the money goes to local school systems:

Sullivan County Schools’ share is $9.4 million, up $1.01 million compared to the same period a year ago. During development of the county’s budget for this fiscal year, school system officials expressed anxiety over the county commission’s decision to calculate the school system’s revenue by shifting the stream to include more sales tax and less property tax.

System supporters argued against relying on the growth in sales tax revenue that occurred from July 2020-June 2021. They said if that growth proved to be artificial, the system would have a deficit.

Kingsport City Schools’ share is $7.46 million, up $1.04 million compared to last year.

The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ share is $4.13 million, up $444,000 compared to last year.

Johnson City Schools’ share is $78,000, down $7,000 compared to last year.

The non-school share for each locality for the seven-month period: Sullivan County, $3.4 million, up $437,000; Kingsport, $11.87 million, up $1.38 million; Bristol, $5.3 million, up $698,000; Bluff City, $212,000, up $27,000; Johnson City, $282,000, down $20,000.

Sales Tax 101

Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants.

October sales tax collections, for example, return as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in December.

Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.

Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.

When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.

Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.

Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.