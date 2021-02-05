BRISTOL, Tenn. — If you work in one of the three public school systems in Sullivan County, get ready to travel to Bristol Dragway and roll up your sleeve next week if you want the COVID-19 vaccine.
The same goes for those in the two private schools.
And if you are a public school student in the county or Kingsport, your in-person or all-virtual learning will be interrupted (in the county) or changed to at-home (in the city) for a Friday in February and a Friday in March.
Educators and employees from Sullivan County Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee Schools, along with those of Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville and Saint Dominic Catholic School in Kingsport, will be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Bristol Dragway on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13.
The event is expected to serve about 1,900 people, according to Gary Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Second doses will be administered on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. Tennessee moved those who work in education up the priority list back in January, but Mayes said that up until now the health department lacked the supply to serve teachers and other school employees along with others eligible for the vaccine.
The sessions are to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
WHY IS THIS NOT OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC?
During those four days, only educators will be eligible to receive the vaccine in what health officials call a “closed pod,” according to Mayes.
School system employees should bring identification such as a driver’s license as well as school identification or a document from a supervisor saying the person is employed by or works for or in the school system.
“We wanted to make sure and get our school system employees vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mayes said, although he said the push has been to get those 70 and older vaccinated.
With a plateau in the numbers of 70-plus inoculations being given, Mayes said, “Now is a good time to have a closed pod for our school teachers and support staff.”
Sullivan County is in Phase 1A1 and 1A2 plus those 70 years old and older. Soon after the March teacher vaccines are completed, Mayes said, plans are to start Phase 1B in the county in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health.
HOW WILL THIS AFFECT THE TWO FRIDAY SCHOOL DAYS?
“It will be a virtual learning day for students,” KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True said of Feb. 12 as well as March 5. He said that means students will work from home, and no employees will report to work, other than a few selected school nutrition employees needed to help with four meal distribution sites those days.
However, for Sullivan County, Director of Schools David Cox said that Feb. 12 and March 5 will be designated professional development days and be taken from the 10 banked inclement weather days the system has remaining.
That change, approved by the Board of Education at Thursday night’s meeting, means students will not attend school or have work for that day, even if full-time virtual students, and that no meals will be served.
“Vaccinations will be considered a professional development activity,” Cox said of the process approved by the Tennessee Department of Education. “We just opted to do that because it would not be live learning.”
True and Cox said both systems have split the event alphabetically for teachers and staff across the four days to even out the number of folks in line. Mayes said he hopes having a defined group on staggered times will make the line run smoothly.
Kingsport City Schools will provide consent forms to its employees and workers to speed up the process, True said.
True and Cox said some school system employees already have received their first COVID-19 vaccination in surrounding counties and that they will not be able to participate in the dragway events but must go back to where they got the first inoculation to get the second one.
In the county, contract and school system- employed bus drivers will be eligible for the shots, Cox said, as will substitutes in both systems who technically work for a third party, Cox and True said.
”I’ll be taking my shot when its my time,” Cox said.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs said he and his wife, a retired county teacher who substitute teaches, plan on getting the first and second vaccines at the dragway events.
“We (school system leaders) are encouraging it, but it is not required,” Jones, a retired Bristol, Tennessee, school administrator, said Friday. “I’m going to get it. I could have already gotten it based on age, but I decided to wait until the teachers got it.”