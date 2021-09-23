BLOUNTVILLE — A school bus carrying 19 students Tuesday morning rear-ended a student’s vehicle as both vehicles were heading into Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School.
The Sullivan County’s Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries and as of Wednesday evening reported no charges. A report says the crash occurred on Lynn Road about 100 feet north of a T intersection with Shipley Ferry Road. That is just after Lynn goes beneath an Interstate 81 overpass.
The car was driven by Aaron C. Wininger, a 17-year-old senior at West Ridge, and the bus driver for C&S Transit Bus No. 403 was David J. Doran. The incident occurred around 8 a.m., the report says, but the student said a more exact time was 7:53.
“It doesn’t appear that any charges are pending,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, SCSO spokesman, said Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on a two-lane road subject to much debate and controversy as being too narrow, curvy and hilly for school traffic, although the Sullivan County Highway Department widened, straightened, filled in dips and paved the road before the school opened Aug. 9.
“I don’t even know if I was moving,” Wininger said, adding that lines of traffic to the school are a little better these days than when school first started. He said the crash occurred about 7:53 a.m. He said the bus driver apologized later that morning.
A woman who answered the phone at C&S Wednesday afternoon said the company would pay for damage to Wininger’s vehicle. Wininger said the driver was remorseful, and the student’s mother said the family was still waiting for the information about paying for damages.
The person at C&S said any issues with the road should be directed to the school system or the county, not bus contractors already struggling to get and keep enough drivers to run routes. She declined further comment.
The student’s mother, Tammy Wininger, said her son’s vehicle likely will be totaled because of the wreck, although he said he is still driving it for the time being.
“I know it was an accident, and the gentleman was very sorry,” Tammy Wininger said. “They need something (to improve access). There’s no doubt about that.”
FUTURE ACCESS PLANNED
The school system is having engineering done on a proposed driveway from Henry Harr Road to the school, which could be done in time for the 2022-23 school year’s start next August.
The school system also has purchased property directly across Lynn Road that could be used for a road connected to state Route 357 near Second Harvest Food Bank, the old Sam’s Wholesale Club building.
Director of Schools Evelyln Rafalowski and school board Chairman Randall Smith could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The Sullivan County Commission over the years leading up to the school’s opening repeatedly denied proposals for the county to put an access road on the Bishop property but earlier this year authorized the school system’s purchase of the more than eight acres.
“It’s a shame it (better access to the school) didn’t take precedent,” said Tammy Wininger, an eighth-grade science teacher at nearby Sullivan Central Middle School.
REPORT DETAILS CRASH
According to a crash reported filed by Deputy Zack Smith, a school resource officer for West Ridge: the Sullivan County school bus carrying 19 passengers and a driver, owned and operated by the bus contractor, rear-ended the student car, carrying only the driver.
The report said the crash occurred on the wet Lynn Road Tuesday morning while both vehicles were northbound on that two-lane road going to the school.
“While on duty at West Ridge High School, I was advised of a crash that occurred in the traffic lane coming to the school,” Smith wrote.
“Upon arrival to the scene, I determined that Vehicle 1 (driven by Wininger) traveling northbound on Lynn Road in heavy school traffic when Vehicle 2 (driven by Doran) struck the rear end of Vehicle 1 causing substantial damage to Vehicle 1 and minor damage to Vehicle 2.”
Photos show little damage to the bus, a yellow 2008 International, but heavy body damage to the rear of the car, a black 2013 Ford Fusion.
“Both vehicles were moved several hundred feet prior to my investigation there. I cannot accurately depict a crash diagram. Sgt. (Richard) Kindle responded to the scene to assess the incident and no injuries were reported at the time of this crash. Both parties involved confirm these sequence of events,” the report concluded.
