Joshua "Josh" Davis, Sullivan County director of schools semifinalist, is principal of West Ridge High School. He was interviewed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, as a semifinalist for county director of schools. He became a finalist Thursday night, Dec. 1.
Charles "Chuck" Carter, who oversees career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education and is from Morristown, is a semifinalist for Sullivan County director of schools and was interviewed by the school board Monday night, Nov. 28, 2022. He became a finalist Thursday night, Dec. 1.
BLOUNTVILLE — The two men vying to be Sullivan County director of schools agreed on many points during separate interviews on Monday by the seven- member Board of Education. However, they had some differences.
Tennessee Department of Education career technical education supervisor Charles “Chuck” Carter and West Ridge High School Principal Joshua “Josh” Davis each in separate interviews answered more than 40 questions from the board, all but a handful presented by former Johnson City Schools administrator Debra Bentley and the rest by individual board members.
Carter and Davis, board-chosen as the top two of 13 who applied for the director’s post, agreed their biggest area of concern for Sullivan County Schools is an enrollment projection that the system will lose 1,000 to 1,200 students in the next five years and $10 million in funding.
The full videos of Monday’s interviews are to be posted on the school system’s YouTube channel Tuesday morning. The board has a called meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, for the sole purpose of choosing one of the two as the next director.
The person chosen would work alongside Director Evelyn Rafalowski starting in January to help put together the 2022-23 budget and become director on July 1. She is retiring after more than 40 years with the system, including what will be six as director and two as a consultant, on June 30.
Both said they would take the position on a 4-3 vote.
“I’m all about transparency, clear and concise,” Davis said, adding that he would work to gain the trust and support of board members who voted for another candidate for director.
Carter said, “It’s very important that we work together,” but he has thought about that possibility. “I wouldn’t be completely surprised if there’s not a 100% consensus,” Carter said.
On other matters:
• Responding on how they would respond to social media complaints and potential confidential information being sought:
“In absence of truth, people make up their own,” Davis said. “There are some cases where that (responding to community concerns) is not possible.”
Carter said that school system employees must lead by example since “students are looking to us as a role model” and that information confidential by law must remain so although things not related to school are not right to share.
• As for how any future pandemics similar to the COVID-19 one that hit in March 2020, Davis said he wants to see any pandemic decisions made by the school board since the system is “still trying to overcome issues and problems” remote learning caused.
“Students still need to be in classrooms. They still need to be with quality teachers,” Davis said, saying classes like welding, audio-visual and culinary arts are almost impossible online. He said a day every once in a while for inclement weather or illness is fine
Carter, likewise, said career technical classes don’t lend themselves to online instruction but that remote learning can work, although “the best situation” is “a teacher in front of a student.”
He said he would look at the advice and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical authorities. “It’s not a decision we can make on our personal beliefs.”
As for masks, Carter said that they could protect students and/or staff. “I think there was a time it was necessary,” Carter said of the mask mandate. “To do nothing was not really an option.”
• Asked about their strengths and weaknesses: Davis said he believes he is most qualified in teaching, learning, curriculum and classroom issues and the least comfortable dealing with budget issues, which he continues to study.
Carter said his strongest areas of expertise are communications, visioning and setting goals. He said his least comfortable is not being familiar with county government and the community, something he said he will overcome by engaging with the community and local government.