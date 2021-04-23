The Kingsport Times News asked the six candidates for two Kingsport Board of Education seats five questions.
The nonpartisan election is May 18, and early voting starts April 28.
Following are the emailed answers to the third question: How should the school system measure and address learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic?
TYLER BROOKS
“There is really not a special way to measure the learning of this past year with COVID other than our regular testing. Grades can’t determine that because they are easily fluctuated to help offset a lot of the issues that the teacher had and the students.
“If virtual learning worked like they said it would, then the learning gap should be very minimal. To make up for the difference we have to work and figure out how to increase education and incorporate more classes unfortunately for the ones who struggled the most. Most important is to figure out how to prevent this issue in the future.”
DENNY DARNELL
“In June 2020, the Tennessee General Assembly took action to measure the short and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our state’s educational system. One crucial step involved the unanimous passing of legislation that created the Tennessee Commission on Education Recovery (ERIC). The commission has initially indicated that the extended pandemic impact would last for at least the next 12 years.
“My initial reaction is that our state and district will need to continually monitor state benchmark testing, with the possibility of complying with new legislation that recommends or requires action to make up for instruction and learning loss. The first ERIC report indicated that learning loss would translate into lower future earnings. A prediction that implies we need to focus further on college and career preparedness and ensure that our district’s students meet third- and eighth-grade literacy and math progress benchmarks that increase and surpass pre-pandemic percentages.”
BRANDON FLETCHER
“KCS will continue to test, evaluate and identify students who exhibit learning loss. A minimum 20% of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds must be deployed to address learning loss. KCS administrators are currently collaborating with educators in an effort to develop and implement a summer extended learning opportunity for students who present deficiencies or whose families elect for their students to participate.
“Learning loss is not just limited to test scores or benchmarks. There is also a concerted effort to seek out students who are suffering from mental or social deficiencies. With ESSER funding, KCS is also engaged in an effort to utilize mental health professionals from Camelot and Frontier Health to identify and assist students in this capacity.”
ERIC HYCHE
“When you are ill and go to the doctor, she doesn’t start immediately prescribing medications and treatments. Instead, she first assesses the problem. Likewise, before we can start talking about a plan to address learning loss, we have to understand where and how learning loss has occurred.
“Our primary tools to measure learning loss are standardized assessments, where we can compare longitudinally across several years of results. When looking at the results of these assessments, we can measure the impact across grade level, subject, and socioeconomic status. Once these measurements are taken, then (and only then) can we begin to form a plan which will give help to the students who need it most. This will be a major focus of the Curriculum and Instruction staff during this coming summer.”
JAMIE JACKSON
“We owe it to our students and parents to keep our schools open as much as possible. As learning loss caused by the pandemic becomes increasingly evident, I support programs that our teachers endorse to help our students catch up.
“It is important to build assessment tools that are fair and effective. Some curriculum requirements will need to be modified as the state allows, and summer programs may be a useful supplement, but we must not lower the bar. As a special education teacher myself, I spent more time teaching reading than any other subject. If a student can read, they have a higher chance of being successful in other subjects and in their future as a whole. Reading is fundamental! Heather Corey, 2017-2018 Sullivan County Middle School Teacher of the Year, said, ‘Learning to read is a gift that opens the flood gates to all other opportunities.’ ”
MELISSA WOODS
“There are several key performance indicators, like subject proficiency tests, literacy tests and KCS benchmark assessments that quantify academic learning. Yet, the classroom experience is so much more than learning to select the right answers on a test. There will never be a metric sufficient to quantify the lost social interactions, soft skills growth, and memories that our children would have experienced. Difficult as that is to consider, we must push forward.
“As a BOE member, I will work to ensure that our schools are sufficiently prepared to provide students resources they need to academically advance. KCS plans to offer summer sessions over the next three years to address learning loss as well as provide enrichment opportunities for students who desire additional challenges. Transportation and meals will be provided to participants. Next year, before and after school tutoring will be available to provide additional assistance. I fully support these initiatives.”