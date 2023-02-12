BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property.
They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
All those issues directly or indirectly are linked to West Ridge High School. And the farmhouse sale could help fund the other two projects.
The 1,700-student facility opened in August 2021 as the merger of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.
HENRY HARR ROAD FARMHOUSE
At the Board of Education’s Feb. 2 work session, Sullivan County Schools maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said he is working to get a survey of slightly more than two acres the school system owns along Henry Harr Road.
The land is part of the West Ridge campus but a parcel the school system no longer needs because a planned fire substation of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department is being built northward on state Route 126 in Indian Springs instead of on the old farmhouse property.
The BOE has asked system officials to check on the possibility of selling the property in one or more parcels, depending on the results of percolation tests for a septic system.
The property includes the old farmhouse, a four-car garage, a couple of storage buildings, and the remnants of a small, barn-like structure.
The land under consideration for sale would not include property to be used for a secondary access road from the main campus to Henry Harr Road, nor would it include Russell Creek that runs behind the farmhouse and must be crossed upstream for the access road.
WHAT ABOUT THE ACCESS ROAD?
West Ridge has access only from Lynn Road, a winding two-lane road near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 that the Sullivan County Highway Department widened and improved shortly before West Ridge opened.
The proposed secondary access to the north of the school would connect with Henry Harr Road near where a mobile home sits. Tennessee has issued the required permits for the project, but school system officials say it could be late spring or early summer before bids are advertised and bidding determines how much money will be needed.
If the project is bid out and needs funding before June 30, school board Chairman Randall Jones said the school system would have to get County Commission permission to use the more than $2 million from the sale of the former Colonial Heights Middle School to Lakeway Christian Academy.
If the money is not needed until the new fiscal year starts July 1, Jones said, the money simply would be part of the 2023-24 budget the school board presents to the County Commission for approval.
Either way, he said the money is earmarked for capital improvements for the school system, not operational expenses.
The school system bought land directly across Lynn Road with the idea of a future access road connecting to Airport Parkway.
That project was proposed by the BOE while West Ridge was under construction, but the County Commission refused to fund it. The general idea was to use part of an existing public road to the north side of Second Harvest Food Bank, the former Sam’s Wholesale Club, to connect to the parkway.
SWIMMING POOL PROBLEMS
A third issue affecting West Ridge is the possible renovation of the pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School, the former Sullivan South building in Colonial Heights.
The original idea was that West Ridge’s swim team would use the former Sullivan Central pool at what became Sullivan Middle and is about three miles from West Ridge.
A pool and structure to house it might cost $5 million or more, county school officials said before post-COVID inflation hit, although they have not ruled out a new pool at West Ridge someday.
When the Central pool needed repairs, the West Ridge team used the Sullivan Heights pool farther away, a pool that swim team members said was a more modern one with more amenities around it.
Team members and some adults urged the board to keep both pools operating in addition to one at Sullivan East, which also has a swim team, and possibly start middle school swimming programs to feed into the high school programs.
The Sullivan Heights pool is leaking, although not as much since a Knoxville pool consulting firm/contractor made some repairs that slowed the leak during an inspection to find the source or sources of the problem.
Hubbard said that contractor was not interested in moving forward with giving an estimate or doing repairs on the pool.
He said Paddock Construction Co. Inc. of Rock Hill, South Carolina, has a job in the region and plans to send some employees to look at the Sullivan Heights pool in a few weeks. He said the division of the company that works on leaks is the one with which he is dealing.
He said the filtration and chlorination systems at the pool also need attention.
“The cost might be quite a bit,” Hubbard said, adding that the project might have to be bid out and require the services of an architect.