BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property.

They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.

Charlie Hubbard

Hubbard
Randall Jones

Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones talks during the Nov. 4, 2022, board work session.
Avery Padgett speaks

West Ridge High sophomore and swim team member Avery Padgett urges the Sullivan County Board of Education to repair instead of close the pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School (the former Sullivan South High) during public comment at the September board meeting. The BOE tabled the matter until its Oct. 18 meeting, but it is still being studied with input from contractors.

