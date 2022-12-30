KNOXVILLE — Fifty-nine high school teams from East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, including six from the Tri-Cities, will compete in the 39th annual Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl.
The competition already has been recorded and will be televised starting next month on East Tennessee PBS, the public television station for East Tennessee.
Local high school teams are Dobyns-Bennett of Kingsport, West Ridge of Sullivan County, Cherokee of Hawkins County, Unicoi High of Unicoi County, Science Hill of Johnson City and University High, on the East Tennessee State University campus but technically part of Washington County Schools.
Public, private, parochial and home schools participate in the Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl. Tennessee counties represented in the 2023 tournament are Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
In addition, Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky have schools in the 2023 contest.
The new season is to start airing on Monday, Jan. 9. Episodes will air weekend at 5:30 p.m. through March 29.
The host of Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is Frank Murphy, who returns for his seventh season on the show. Murphy is a broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area. For the 2023 season, Murphy took on the added responsibility of preparing the questions that he asks the students.
DATES FOR LOCAL TEAMS
West Ridge is to be on the show Jan. 27 and Feb. 1, the second date against University School. Dobyns-Bennett appears Feb. 3; Cherokee Feb. 17; Unicoi Jan. 24; and Science Hill Jan. 18, Feb. 9 and Feb. 13.
“Cherokee and Science Hill’s A-team earned first-round byes based on their performance in the 2022 tournament,” Murphy wrote in an email on Thursday. “We made a few small changes to the game that I think our viewers will appreciate.”
Only Science Hill and Maryville High sent three teams. West Ridge and D-B sent two.
D-B’s TOP TEAM HAS TOP PLAYER
The A-team for Dobyns-Bennett received a first-round bye because of its strong finish in last year’s tournament. “Dobyns-Bennett A” first appears on the Thursday, March 2, broadcast.
“Dobyns-Bennett A has a strong player named Albert Li. Some of the players on other teams wanted to pose for a photo with Albert,” Murphy wrote. “Some successful players copied Albert’s technique of studying past episodes.”
He was named a National Merit Scholarship commended student in early October by the National Merit Scholarship program and was one of 15 AP (Advanced Placement) Capstone Diploma recipients announced in mid-September.
LAST YEAR’S EPISODES ONLINE
Episodes from the 2022 season are available for viewing at on the East Tennessee Public Television website at easttennesseepbs.org/ scholars-bowl/. Included on the website are videos of the 2022 episodes, including D-B versus West Ridge that aired April 2, 2022. A sneak peak at a portion of an episode to air next month is attached to this article.
Teams of four students answer questions in literature, language, science, art, math, geography, music, sports, history, religion, current events and other subject categories. Each game is a single elimination match.
Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, 8, and 4 before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
After the first-round games are completed, the “Threshold of 32” begins airing Feb.15, The “Smart 16” begins airing on March 9, and the “Educated 8” begins airing on March 21. The “Philosophical 4” begins airing March 27, with the championship game to air March 29.
Recent Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl champions include Maryville High School in 2022, Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, Webb School of Knoxville in 2018 and Farragut High School in 2017.
BOWL CALLS FOR OLDER RECORDINGS
Murphy said viewers who have videotapes or DVDs of Scholars’ Bowl episodes from the 1980s or ’90s are encouraged to email scholars@ easttennesseepbs.org to have the shows digitized and possibly included in a retrospective for the show’s 40th anniversary in 2024.
WETP-TV is a non-commercial educational television station licensed to Sneedville, Tennessee, which is simulcast full-time over satellite station WKOP-TV in Knoxville. Both are member stations of PBS and jointly brand as East Tennessee PBS. It is on over-the-air digital channel 24 and virtual channel 2.
WSJK, the former analog channel 2, began broadcasting from Sneedville in 1967 to serve the Knoxville and Tri-Cities markets.