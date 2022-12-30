KNOXVILLE — Fifty-nine high school teams from East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, including six from the Tri-Cities, will compete in the 39th annual Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl.

The competition already has been recorded and will be televised starting next month on East Tennessee PBS, the public television station for East Tennessee.

