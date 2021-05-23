By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — Sandy Davis began working in the office of Sullivan North High School when it opened in August 1980, and she is retiring 41 years later.
She is leaving as North closes forever as a Sullivan County school later this month. The last day for students was a half-day on Thursday. Davis said she’ll likely be gone by the end of the month.
“I actually worked here during the summer (of 1980) and helped them set up the library,” Davis recalled recently.
She served three years as a receptionist at North before becoming secretary.
Add to that three years as a guidance secretary at the old Lynn View High School, and Davis will retire from Sullivan County Schools after 44 years of work.
Of course, that’s not counting if she volunteers to help with the opening of West Ridge High School, a merger of Sullivan North, South and Central.
Central and South will become Sullivan Central Middle and Sullivan Heights Middle, respectively, while North was sold to Kingsport and in the fall of 2023 is to become the city system’s new Sevier Middle School.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR DAVIS?
Davis said she really doesn’t have any hobbies other than work and spending time with her family and friends. “I’m going to try to visit more,” Davis said. “I may do some volunteer work.”
Davis said she figured she was in her job with Sullivan County Schools for the long haul in 1979, when her husband died unexpectedly.
“It was my second school year at Lynn View when my husband passed away. Massive heart attack at age 40,” Davis recalled.
“It really hasn’t seemed like a job. I loved it,” she said. “Work is my hobby.”
She said her coworkers seem like family and that in 1977, her son’s freshman year at Lynn View, she began her career with Sullivan County Schools at the same school.
They both subsequently moved to North in the fall of 1980, and in the spring of 1981 her son, Brent Skelton, became part of the first graduating class at North. He went on to graduate from Middle Tennessee State University and settled in the Nashville area.
“I wish I’d starting from the beginning taking notes and wrote a book,” Davis said of her more than four-decade career, adding that her biggest takeaway will be the people with whom she has worked. “They feel like family and friends.”
Davis has worked under seven principals: J.B. Robinson, a former Ketron High School principal who recently turned 101; Walter VanHuss; the late Benny Compton; the late Richard Carroll; Brent Palmer; Josh Davis; and current Principal Jennifer Wilburn.
Robinson was her principal when she was a student at Ketron.
“She is Sullivan North,” Wilburn said Friday. “She knows anything that anyone would want to know about this place.”
A retirement party was set for last Wednesday after the school day for Davis and seven other North retirees, but Wilburn said Davis is the longest-serving one.
Wilburn said Davis has been the “right hand” to many principals. “When people need information, it’s Sandy that they call,” Wilburn said. “She’s here because she loves the students and she loves the staff as well.”
Josh Davis, no relation to Sandy Davis, is the new principal of West Ridge, and the retiring secretary said she has offered to work a bit in the transition to the new school, which is off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 near Tri-Cities Airport, if he needs her.
“I would not have retired if it hadn’t been for the drive,” she said.
BIGGEST CHANGE SINCE 1980?
Asked about the biggest change in her job since 1980, Davis said it has been the advent of computers in most every aspect of her work, including keeping up with the monthly absentee reports.
“It used to take us three days to do our monthly report, absentee report,” Davis said of keeping up with a student population that once was 1,400 compared to about 420 high schoolers today.