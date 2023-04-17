Sam Watkins' grave

Sam Watkins’ grave at Zion Cemetery in Maury County.

 Courtesy

Editor’s note: This is third in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth-grade social studies standards.

If you want to know what it was really like to have been in the Civil War, try reading the memoirs of a famous Confederate private.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you