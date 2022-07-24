Michele Wilder, director of the Homeless Education Program with Kingsport City Schools, receives a $4,565 check to help homeless students from Deborah Mullins, president of Rotary Club of Kingsport, at the July 18 club meeting. Steve Swinney, Rotary Club of Kingsport Foundation chair, is to the right.
KINGSPORT — The Rotary Club of Kingsport has given more than $4,500 for homeless Kingsport City Schools students for 2022.
The club first began collaborating in 2013 with Michelle Wilder, director of the KCS Homeless Education Program. Since that time, Rotary Club of Kingsport has made the clothes closet for this program their Legacy Project — meaning they will continue to keep this need in the community filled, so long as the need exists, President Deborah Mullins said.
More than 1,000 homeless students enrolled in Kingsport City Schools have received new clothes through this clothing closet since it began.
On July 18, the club at its noon luncheon meeting presented a check for $4,565, from multiple fundraisers, to continue to purchase new clothes for our KCS students in the Homeless Education Program. Over the past nine years, this club has donated over $40,000 to this clothes close.
The ultimate goal with this partnership is to help eliminate the barriers for this group of at-risk students so that they might be able to learn and grow, overcoming significant obstacles along their journey towards high school graduation and college/career readiness.
Rotary Club of Kingsport is a service club that meets every Wednesday at noon in The Press Room, facing Roller Street behind the Food City, 300 Clinchfield St. The motto of Rotary International is “Service Above Self,” and this year Rotary Club of Kingsport is focusing on Everyday Heroes in the community.
