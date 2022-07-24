Rotary donates for homeless students

Michele Wilder, director of the Homeless Education Program with Kingsport City Schools, receives a $4,565 check to help homeless students from Deborah Mullins, president of Rotary Club of Kingsport, at the July 18 club meeting. Steve Swinney, Rotary Club of Kingsport Foundation chair, is to the right.

 ROTARY CLUB OF KINGSPORT VIA DEBORAH MULLINS

KINGSPORT — The Rotary Club of Kingsport has given more than $4,500 for homeless Kingsport City Schools students for 2022.

The club first began collaborating in 2013 with Michelle Wilder, director of the KCS Homeless Education Program. Since that time, Rotary Club of Kingsport has made the clothes closet for this program their Legacy Project — meaning they will continue to keep this need in the community filled, so long as the need exists, President Deborah Mullins said.

