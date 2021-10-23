ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County native has written a paper about “The Sounds of Silence” by Paul Simon that is making some noise in the literary world.
An international literary journal soon will publish the work of Anna Adams, a graduate of Walters State Community College and now a student at a four-year private school, Lipscomb University in South Nashville.
The writing of Adams will be featured in “Note Bene.” The literary journal is published annually by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students.
“I am interested in some sort of writing path. And I would like to teach English overseas,” Adams, who was homeschooled, said in a Friday afternoon phone interview.
Adams, an English major from Rogersville, is one of 28 writers whose work was chosen from 440 entries to be published.
Adams submitted her essay, “A Cacophony of Consumerism,” while a sophomore at Walters State.
Adams completed her associate degree in May in the Tennessee Transfer Pathway and is now a junior at Lipscomb. She plans on majoring in English with a minor in Spanish or possibly a double major in English and Spanish.
“I was taking a sociology class,” Adams said. So she took the lyrics of one of her favorite songs and looked at it through a sociological perspective.
A cacophony is literally a bunch of noise, and she used that term as a contrast to Simon’s song, a parallel of the inability of people to communicate alongside rampant consumerism leading to a downward spiral of society.
Adams said she’d like to write another version of the article from a more personal than philosophical point of view.
Adams was named the 2021 President’s Outstanding Student, the highest award given to a Walters State student.
The same article and another work have previously been published in “The Tennessee Mosaic,” a statewide journal compiled by PTK.
The winter issue of “Note Bene,” which will feature Adams’ work, can be viewed online later this year at www.ptk.org.
Her parents are Wendy and Brent Adams, and her brothers are Joshua and John Adams.
Her hobbies include kung fu and playing violin and guitar.
