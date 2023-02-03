ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday.
The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’ English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
According to the law, third-graders must score in the exceeds or meets expectations categories of the ELA portion of the TCAP test to advance to fourth grade.
The law also states that the only way to keep students who fail to meet those standards from being retained is for them to attend summer school or tutoring or, in some circumstances, both.
RCS officials told parents that they do not agree with the law.
“RCS believes that a student’s reading ability should be measured by more than one measure,” the school’s presentation stated.
“RCS uses multiple data points and teacher observations to monitor student achievement. RCS teachers and staff know their students and provide instruction based on that knowledge. RCS believes that decisions about retention should be left to families, teachers and administration.”
In addition to their opinions and information about the new law itself, RCS officials also presented attendees with information about the TCAP assessment in general and went over ways that parents could help their children prepare for the standardized test.
RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said that he was encouraged by parental attendance at the meeting.