Pictured, front row from left, are Rogersville City School Principal David Hartsook; Shari Mefford, Brighter Horizons Youth Center director; Jessica and Michael Paul,tThe Veterans Center directors; and Edwin Jarnagin, director of Rogersville City School system. Back row, from left, are Lindsay Davenport, assistant principal; Gary Hicks, technology director; and Steve McKinney, assis- tant technology director.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center.
The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Brighter Horizons will get 10 of the laptops, while the remaining five will go to the Veterans Center.
RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin said the donated computers will enable the two organizations to serve many people.
“Gary Hicks, technology director, was instrumental in working through the logistics and making this materialize,” Jarnagin said. “The Veterans Center serves many of our local veterans, and the Brighter Horizons Youth Center will be serving students from RCS.”
Jarnagin said he is glad the school board made the decision.
“I was excited the school board recognized the need and approved this donation of surplus computers,” he said. “Mr. Hicks and Steve McKinney, assistant technology director, worked to make sure they were in the best condition possible for older computers. I feel it is a win for both organizations and the community.”
According to a press release, the computers were no longer in service, and the laptops were refurbished by the RCS Technology Department using parts from other outdated computers.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.