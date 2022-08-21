Donation

Pictured, front row from left, are Rogersville City School Principal David Hartsook; Shari Mefford, Brighter Horizons Youth Center director; Jessica and Michael Paul,tThe Veterans Center directors; and Edwin Jarnagin, director of Rogersville City School system. Back row, from left, are Lindsay Davenport, assistant principal; Gary Hicks, technology director; and Steve McKinney, assis- tant technology director.

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center.

The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.

