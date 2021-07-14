ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School Director J.T. Stroder confirmed Tuesday that he will be resigning that position to address areas in his non-professional life that need attention.
The RCS Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting for Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the director position.
In April 2020, Stroder was selected unanimously by the RCS BOE from among 17 applicants — six of whom were interviewed — to replace retiring longtime Director Rebecca Isaacs.
Stroder had been superintendent in Grand County, Utah, since 2017. From 2012-17, he was superintendent at Gardiner School District in Montana; from 2009 to 2012, he was superintendent at Ingram Independent School District in Texas; and from 2004-09, he was superintendent of the Camas County (Idaho) School District.
On Tuesday, Stroder told the Times News that he will resign as RCS director, stating, “I have some other areas in my non-professional life that need my attention more at this time.”
He also said, “I’m not sure yet on my last day. I will work to transition with the new interim. I believe that Friday’s meeting is to discuss that.”
Among the highlights of his 15 months in the position was a visit last October by Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, who identified RCS as the template for successful implementation of virtual classroom instruction during the pandemic shutdowns.
RCS BOE Chairman Reed Matney said Stroder’s valuable experience and leadership will be missed.
“He’s got some family issues he needs to deal with,” Matney said. “The purpose of Friday’s meeting is just to discuss the director of schools position and how we move forward. We’re at the time school is about to start, and we need to get a plan in place.”
Matney added, “We hate to see him go. Everybody likes him. But I admire a man who puts his family first.”
Matney noted, however, that RCS staff will be prepared for the first day of school on Aug. 9.
“We’ve got a good staff and a great team, and I don’t anticipate any problems,” Matney said. “ It’s just one of those processes you have to go through. We’re going to look at our options, and it’s hard to say (if an interim will be appointed Friday) until we discuss what’s the best plan. Our primary goal is to get the school year going, like I know they will.”