ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education recognized its teacher of the year recipients as well as students for academic and athletic achievements at its board meeting on Tuesday.
Teachers of the year
The BOE began by having RCS Principal David Hartsook announce and recognize the winners of the teacher of the year award, who are nominated and chosen by RCS staff.
Hartsook said both winners have been vital to RCS’ success for many years.
“I promise you that I rely on the ladies’ experience, knowledge and their words to help guide this school,” Hartsook said. “They have a world of knowledge about educating kids, and they do it every day. Moving out of the pandemic, things have really changed, and they’ve been instrumental in helping us get back on course.”
The first winner was Missy Testerman, who has taught at RCS for 31 years as a first- and second-grade teacher. This year Testerman took on the role of the English as a Second Language program director and teacher.
She has been the president of the Rogersville Education Association since 2008. In addition, she has served on multiple assessment committees for the Tennessee Department of Education. She also is heavily involved in coordinating the RCS summer camp program.
The second winner is Jennifer Ewing, the instructional technology coach and STEM teacher. Hartsook said Ewing helps the younger teachers understand technology better.
Ewing started at RCS as a substitute for six years and then taught fifth grade for 17 years.
Student recognition
The BOE also recognized many of its students for academic and athletic achievements.
The board began by recognizing the winners of the school spelling bee, 4-H poster contest, 4-H speech contest and the countywide Farm Bureau essay contest.