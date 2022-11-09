ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education and the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen have voted to give their employees a bonus.
Rogersville BOE
The BOE discussed the bonuses at its meeting on Nov. 8.
The director of schools for Rogersville City School, Edwin Jarnagin, told the board that school officials felt they were financially able to give the bonus.
“This is what we were able to do last year,” Jarnagin said. “We didn’t give as big a raise as some school systems but we’re in a good situation that we feel like we can give a bonus now.”
Certified staff will receive a $1,250 bonus, split up as a $125 monthly payment for each month of their contract. Non-certified staff will receive $1000, which will be given as $100 per month for each month of their contract.
Rogersville City School substitutes also will receive a bonus. They will get $5 per day for all days worked between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30. If the substitute worked more than 20 days in that timespan, they will get an additional $100.
Rogersville BMA
The BMA also met on Nov. 8 to vote on holiday bonuses and holiday time off for employees.
The BMA unanimously approved a holiday bonus of $150 per employee as well as giving all city employees Dec. 22, 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays in addition to their paid holidays off.