ROGERSVILLE — Last year Cherokee High School’s prom took place in downtown Rogersville out of necessity due to the pandemic, although Principal David Kenner said on Wednesday a downtown prom might become a tradition.
Last year the official school prom was canceled at both Cherokee and Volunteer high schools. In both cases a group of interested citizens took it upon themselves to organize an unofficial school prom, with Volunteer’s being held at the Sayrah Barn, and Cherokee’s being held in Courthouse Square in downtown Rogersville at the intersection of Main and Depot.
On Tuesday, Principal David Kenner asked the Rogersville BMA for permission to hold a school-sanctioned prom for Cherokee this year in downtown Rogersville.
The BMA approved the May 15 event pending completion of various routine requirements such as insurance and a security plan.
“There is not a more beautiful area”
With school being virtual most of the year, there weren’t the usual fundraising opportunities to pay for an ordinary ballroom venue.
Kenner told the Times News on Wednesday that downtown was selected for the 2021 prom because it is an outdoor location with plenty of room for students to spread out.
“There is not a more beautiful area than downtown Rogersville,” Kenner said. “Plus, as an added benefit, we will not have to purchase as many decorations.”
He added, “As far as it becoming a tradition, we will just have to see how it works out. Last year, a parent group took charge of organizing and hosting the prom. They did an outstanding job and the kids seemed to really enjoy it. So, we felt like it may be a good opportunity to see if this can become more of a tradition. We have contacted those that (organized) the Prom last year and they have been very willing to share their ideas with us. So, hopefully, we can continue to build on it each year.”
“Still be looking at the numbers of cases”
The school-sanctioned prom still hinges on the pandemic being under control to the point that school administrators feel it is safe.
“We just needed to secure the date to have our prom downtown,” Kenner said. “We didn’t decide on any details. Just the Town Square and the date. With this being said, just having a date and a venue does not mean we will get to have the prom for sure. We will still be looking at the numbers of cases of COVID-19 as we get closer. We just needed to start the planning process. Hence the need for securing the venue and date.”
As for Volunteer High School’s prom plans, on Wednesday, Principal Greg Sturgill said, “We have begun discussions but everything is still up in the air. We hope to have something for our students, but we have to continue to monitor the pandemic and CDC guidelines.
“We have a tentative plan for graduations”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News that his supervision team and principals will be meeting on March 18 to make decisions on many of the typical spring events that occur annually.
“At this point, we have a tentative plan for graduations, but the process for prom has not been decided,” Hixson said. “Graduations will likely remain fairly normal but may move outside at the larger Cherokee and Volunteer venues. We hope to have decisions following the meeting on the 18th.”
Hixson added, “We appreciate parent groups and support organizations seeking availability within private venues. We all want our students to have these opportunities in spite of the ongoing virus. Regardless of how the end of the year progresses, we support the work that goes on behind the scenes to secure these opportunities in safe manners.”