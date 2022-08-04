Matthew Price, appointed to the District 6 Sullivan County school board seat earlier this year, has won a full four-year term in Tuesday's Republican primary, according to unofficial election results May 3, 2022. He has no independent or Democratic challenger for the Aug. 4 general election.
BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday's general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night.
All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first county election where school board candidates could run as Republicans, Democrats or independents rather than run only as independents as mandated under the prior law.
District 2 member Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale, 40, was elected to a second four-year term. The Eastman Chemical Co. chemical operator got 759 votes on Thursday. In the May 3 primary, he won over Jeret Ratliff.
District 6 member Matthew Price, 42 and of the Blountville area, was elected to his first four-year term after the County Commission appointed him as interim early in 2022 to replace a resigned member who moved outside the district. Price got 870 votes on Thursday. He won the May 3 primary over Glenn Walden.
District 4 member and board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, 63 and of the Bluff City/Piney Flats area, had no competition in the general or primary elections. The union representative for UPS workers got 861 votes Thursday night, electing him to his third four-year term.
District 1 member Mark Ireson was not on the ballot because he has two years left on his school board term, but he was elected unopposed to one of the District 8 seats on the Sullivan County Commission. His plans, allowed by Tennessee election law, allow him to serve out his remaining two years on the school board, which he has said he plans to do.
