BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday's general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from Thursday night.

All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first county election where school board candidates could run as Republicans, Democrats or independents rather than run only as independents as mandated under the prior law.

