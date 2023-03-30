WISE — Letcher County, Kentucky, is still recovering from heavy flooding from July 2022, and Luann Vermillion’s art students needed a way to express what they have seen first-hand and indirectly over the past eight months.

That need has turned into an exhibit of paintings and sketches by students at Jenkins High School, just across the Wise County line, at the Charles W. Harris Gallery in Wise.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you