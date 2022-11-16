BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College faculty member Richard Blevins was one of 39 military veterans honored on Veterans Day with the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation.

The Chancellor’s Commendation is conferred in the form of a specially commissioned challenge coin featuring the military branches on one side and the Chancellor’s Commendation designation on the other.

