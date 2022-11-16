BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College faculty member Richard Blevins was one of 39 military veterans honored on Veterans Day with the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation.
The Chancellor’s Commendation is conferred in the form of a specially commissioned challenge coin featuring the military branches on one side and the Chancellor’s Commendation designation on the other.
Challenge coins have a long tradition in all military branches, awarded by commanders for notable achievement, excellence, hard work, unit pride, respect and esprit de corps. TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings launched the award three years ago.
Northeast State President Jeff McCord presented the coin to Blevins at the college’s annual Veterans Day celebration.
The honorees are nominated by their college president. Presidents may nominate a student, a member of the faculty or staff, or alums who are veterans or active-service members and who exemplify characteristics of honor, courage, commitment, integrity, duty, respect, discipline and sacrifice.
“Our college communities are strengthened by the presence of veterans and active-duty personnel — as students, faculty, staff, and alumni,” Tydings said. “They — and the experience and perspective they bring — are an important part of the broad diversity of people and backgrounds on our campuses that benefits everyone. It’s a privilege to honor them on Veterans Day and all year.”
Blevins served in the Air Force from 1979 to 2006, attaining the top enlisted rank of chief master sergeant. He served in several capacities, including ICBM systems analyst, superintendent of space launch operations, quality control superintendent on test launch systems and electronics laboratory manager.
“I served almost 28 years in the Air Force. I loved it so much and was so honored to be there that I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Blevins said. “Everyone comes up to me and says congratulations and thank you for your service, but it was my honor to serve them, not the other way around.”
Blevins has served as the chair of the Aviation Technology Department at Northeast State since 2015. He established the aviation technology program and has authored and taught more than 30 courses. In October 2021, the aviation technology program moved to a hangar and state-of-the-art teaching facility at Tri-Cities Airport.
Blevins also served as a training manager at Bell Flight in Piney Flats for nine years.
“Richard is a source of inspiration and knowledge to his peers and, most importantly, to the students he serves daily,” McCord said. “We are privileged to have Richard as a colleague, and we are honored to celebrate today’s award, fittingly presented on Veterans Day.”
Also, Blevins was inducted on Nov. 5 into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. The Tennessee General Assembly established the hall in 2001 to recognize individuals for enduring contributions to aviation and aerospace in Tennessee, the nation, and the world.
Since its start in 2002, the hall has honored 81 men and women who have made contributions to aviation history. Those inducted are recipients of Tennessee’s highest honor in aviation or aerospace.
Blevins holds a master’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a bachelor of science from Trident University, and an associate of science from the Community College of the Air Force.