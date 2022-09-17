Education News Logo
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.

Evelyn Rafalowski

Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County director of schools

Jeff Moorhouse

Kingsport Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse

