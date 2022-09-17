Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Washington County’s schools on the list are: Boones Creek, Grandview, Gray, Lamar, South Central and Sulphur Spring elementary schools; Jonesborough Middle School; West View School; and University School, the last one technically part of the Washington County system but operated by East Tennessee State University.
The Sullivan County schools on the list are: Indian Springs, Miller Perry and Rock Springs and Sullivan elementary schools; and Innovation Academy, a middle school that was discontinued this year.
“These five schools have demonstrated proficiency in achievement, accelerated growth and their students attend school regularly,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. “Congratulations to our Reward Schools and all their staff. Their dedication and commitment to this accomplishment is only surpassed by their passion for their students and profession.”
Three Kingsport City Schools were recognized: Adams, Johnson and Washington elementary schools.
“I am so happy for the students, teachers and administrators of these three schools for earning the Reward School recognition,” said Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, KCS superintendent. “Kingsport continues to be blessed to have schools recognized as among the very best in the state. A true testament to our continued efforts to strive for excellence!”
Reward status is the top designation a school can earn in Tennessee. These schools were identified as improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and student sub-groups. Reward School status is a key designation under Tennessee’s school accountability system.
In Hawkins County, Mount Carmel Elementary won the designation, while Laurel Elementary in Johnson County also won. In Bristol, Tennessee, Holston View Elementary and the Tennessee Online Public School won.
Johnson City has three: Fairmont, South Side and Towne Acres elementary schools.
Carter County has three: Hampton, Happy Valley and Valley Forge elementary schools; Elizabethton has four: Eastside, Harold McCormick and West Side elementary schools and T.A. Duggar Junior High.