Sandra Jones, third from left, join UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Valerie Lawson, Chancellor Donna Henry, Jones' grandson Kyrenn Jones-Sexton and University of Virginia Memorial Benches program coordinator Sanjeev Kumar Saturday for the dedication of a bench in recognition of Jones' work in equality and diversity at the college.
WISE — Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia.
On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed or planned by the UVA Memorial Benches Initiative.
Jones, surrounded by more than 100 friends, family members, colleagues and UVA Wise administrators, helped unveil the half-ton bench inscribed with her name and the legend “Wise County Community Transformational Leader.”
Sanjeev Kumar, one of the organizers of the Memorial Bench Initiative, said Jones’ bench — set along the college’s lake along the central lawn — is part of an effort to recognize women and people of color who have set a positive example in the university’s progress toward equality.
In addition to Jones’ role as clergy in her community and involvement with several community groups, Kumar pointed to Jones’ own place among other notables in UVA’s history.
“I looked around at markers on UVA’s campus,” said Kumar, “but almost all were named after white men. Sandra Jones was an individual with an opportunity to bridge that gap. … We challenge you to find these gaps in your community.”
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry credited Jones’ “ability to unite a diverse community” by continuing organization of the college’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations and Black History Month observances as well as other programs during her two decades on campus.
“You engaged with students, faculty and staff,” said Henry. “You welcomed a new chancellor to UVA Wise, and I am grateful for that. … You are a woman of true conviction and wherewithal.”
Jones said she first learned that Kumar and the Bench Initiative were interested in her career and impact on the college and Wise County in May 2021 after receiving a text message from college Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Alumni Engagement Valerie Lawson.
“I’m grateful for all the work Valerie has done,” said Jones, “and I’m grateful to Sanjeev and his fellow students. I appreciate Chancellor Henry, my family, friends far and near and coworkers from this great college.”
“The impact of this project is to recognize that there are women and people of color at every aspect of UVA that deserve to be recognized,” said Kumar. “I’ve learned a lot about the stories of others at UVA who have had to take a lot and to make so many sacrifices on their end. We wanted someone who was able to garner that type of change and form into a community, and that’s not an easy feat. It was breathtaking for me to read about Sandra’s life, knowing that she’s here today to continue telling that story and more people should know about that story.”
“It’s overwhelming,” Jones said of the honor. “I wasn’t expecting this and all that has transpired with it. I’m honored to be a part of the names on the college.”
Jones said Betty Gilliam, whose name is on one of the campus buildings, drew Jones’ portrait when she was a student in the college’s Upward Bound program for college-bound high school seniors.
“I feel good being next to her,” Jones said of Gilliam. “I just don’t have the words. I’m really appreciative. I’m here at least once or twice a month for something they want me to participate in, so this is truly an honor. I just love it and my family loves it.”