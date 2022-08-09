Researchers have discovered the remains of an ancient dog, the size of the largest living wolves, at the Gray Fossil Site.

A recent study published in the Journal of Paleontology by Gray’s researchers claims this is the first evidence of any animals in the dog family from the site.

