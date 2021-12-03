BLOUNTVILLE — School board races are becoming partisan in Kingsport, Sullivan and Bristol, Tennessee public schools.
And that is despite the wishes of at least one of three local school boards, which has gone on record against the change for 2023. The other two will have school board elections in 2022.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher, a Republican, said both parties locally already have made that request, which is a de facto decision, for the Bristol and Sullivan County school board elections.
“The longstanding authority granted by the legislature for county political parties to nominate candidates for local offices does not restrict or remove the ability of local citizens to choose who they want representing them in public office,” Booher said in a Thursday email to Kingsport school board members and others.
“The local citizens of each county political party have the right to choose if they want to nominate candidates. Each candidate has the right to choose to seek the nomination of a political party or run as an independent,” Booher said. “And voters ultimately have the right to choose to vote for a political party nominee or independent candidate.”
The Kingsport Board of Education Tuesday night voted 4-1 to recommend the races remain non-partisan, which was mandatory until a new law was approved on Oct. 29 by the General Assembly and then signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Nov. 12.
Seats up for election in 2023 or 2024 in the Kingsport board at-large election are President Jim Welch, who has indicated he is not running for another four-year term; Todd Golden; and Vice President Julie Byers. Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher were elected in May of this year.
“As with other local offices for which a primary is permissible, the decision and authority to hold a primary for school board elections rests exclusively with the county Republican and Democra- tic Party executive committees,” Booher said via email to the Times News on Wednesday.
“No other governmental body or office has the authority to call or reject a call for a primary for any office, including school board,” he said. “Each political party has the exclusive right to call a primary for all or selected offices. For example, in 2020 the Sullivan County Democratic Party held a primary for constable and the Republican Party did not.”
He said for 2022 both the Sullivan County Republican and Democratic parties each “have respectively issued a request for all school board elections. This includes Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee, school board elections. The next Kingsport Board of Education election is currently scheduled for May 2023.”
Until the law change, school boards could not have partisan elections. The Sullivan County Commission, however, is elected on a partisan basis. Much of the discussion during the General Assembly special session was about concerns over mask mandates and virtual learning in school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the main topic of the special session.
Further complicating matters is that the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) is considering moving the city election from May of odd-numbered years to either August or November of the next even-numbered year, to take place along with the county general election and state or federal general election.
“In doing so it would increase voter participation and eliminate the cost ($60,000) of holding a separate standalone election. It would also result in the primary for school board being held concurrently with all other offices in May or August at no cost to the city,” Booher said.
However, some have argued that local elections would get lost in other local, state and federal contests, resulting in an “under vote,” or people not voting in school board and BMA elections.
For a May 16, 2023, city election, the primary for the Kingsport Board of Education would be held Feb. 7, 2023, Booher said. But if the even-numbers years are chosen, school board members and BMA members in office now would serve until a 2024 primary and subsequent election.
“An exhaustive list of offices for which each party has requested a primary are available on my website,” Booher said of http://www.scelect.org/.
