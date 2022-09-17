KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure.

However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, who was referencing a report from Dome Technology, an engineering firm based in in Idaho.

Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration

Van Huss Dome

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, shown here during last season’s sectional game against Farragut, has been closed since early August because of structural issues with its wooden rings. No. 0 is guard Jonavan Gillespie.

