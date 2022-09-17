Wile there were no dangerous cracks or sinking found in Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, a report said the school system was correct in closing the dome to student use in early August and in pursuing a shoring up of the structure.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, shown here during last season’s sectional game against Farragut, has been closed since early August because of structural issues with its wooden rings. No. 0 is guard Jonavan Gillespie.
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure.
However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, who was referencing a report from Dome Technology, an engineering firm based in in Idaho.
The report also found the school system was correct in closing the dome to student use in early August and in pursuing a shoring up of the structure, True noted.
After an inspection prior to a re-roofing project, the dome was further found to have lower-than-anticipated moisture and density in the wood of the upper area.
True also said KCS officials expect more information about the structure in six to eight weeks, by which time the renovation of the former Sullivan North High School gym area into the Tribe Athletic Complex will be well underway. Dec. 14 is the planned completion date.
The Phase 1 report on the D-B arena’s wooden lamella dome structure was addressed in a document True sent to media on Friday afternoon.
“KCS anticipates pursuing the recommended additional analysis to determine the appropriate option for addressing the structural concerns of the dome structure. It is anticipated that this additional analysis will take six-eight weeks to complete.”
True wrote that the Phase 1 report “confirmed the initial testing information concerning the structural condition of the dome’s upper wooden compression rings.
“Several observations and recommendations are contained in the Phase 1 report, indicating the need for the shoring of the dome’s upper compression rings and pursuit of a retrofit or replacement of the structure. KCS will continue the closure of the gymnasium while such steps are pursued.”
Meanwhile, plans are underway to spend about $4 million to renovate the former North gym area into the Tribe Athletic Complex, with more than $3 million of that spending approved Friday by the Board of Education and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
True could not say how long fixing the dome might take or how much it might cost, although school officials earlier talked about using the former North gym for three years.
RESULTS OF AUGUST INSPECTION
During the week of Aug. 15, engineers from Dome Technology inspect the dome and reviewed previously collected data.
“The initial response from the engineers while on-site confirmed the previous decision to stop use of the dome out of an abundance of caution while a final analysis and report was produced,” True wrote.
The nine-part Phase 1 report from Dome Technology, via Wise, Virginia-based Thompson & Litton Engineering, has confirmed earlier data from initial dome testing among four findings and five recommendations.
FIVE RECOMMENDATIONS
• “The dome be shored above and including compression rings 4 and 5. There is no reason to change the current recommendation that occupancy of the ancillary spaces near the gymnasium (pool, auxiliary gymnasium, classrooms) may occur while the shoring takes place.”
• “The shoring fit snugly and be inspected with the consultation of local engineering expertise.”
• “Given the identified issues of structural capacity and the age/appearance of the structure, a retrofit or replacement of the dome be implemented.”
• “With shoring in place, there is no reason to restrict ancillary spaces around the dome from occupancy.”
• “Further analysis of the dome structure take place, providing additional data to be used in the design of a structural retrofit, if that option is considered.”
FOUR FINDINGS
• “No alarming negative structural deflections, large cracks or settlements, and/or obvious defects in the dome structure.
• “Several typical cracks in the dome wood members that would normally be found in a structure of such type given the age and means/methods of building as existed when the dome was built.
• “No obvious signs of distress in any of the structural connections of the wood members in the dome.
• “A loss of structural capacity of the wood members above and including compression rings 4 and 5. This was noted through observation and testing by Dome Technology.”