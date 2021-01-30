EMORY, Va. — A record number of first-year and transfer students have enrolled at Emory & Henry for the spring semester. For spring 2021, Emory & Henry’s enrollment increased by 64% from spring 2020.
“We are thrilled to see so many new students joining Emory & Henry either remotely or on campus for spring semester,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management and External Affairs Jennifer Pearce. “There’s always a great time to jump in and start earning credits toward your degree or finish your degree like the 21 transfer students joining us.”
Overall, more than 40 students joined in the Spring including three transfer students who plan to hike the Appalachian Trail and earn credit along with four other Emory & Henry students. They will all be training and hitting the trail in March. Others plan to study pre-health sciences, sociology, crime and society, education, environmental sciences, business and accounting and equine science among other popular majors.
Transfer and first year students this semester hail from Colorado, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and New York, as well as the Carolinas.
Emory & Henry, affiliated with the United Methodist Church, conducted a robust remote December term with more than 150 students taking advantage of the time to earn additional credit hours.
“Our faculty are working diligently to meet the needs of our students in the remote learning space while keeping the important connections with their students that E&H is known for. We look forward to offering an impactful summer term this year as well in addition to a new executive education program through our school of business,” Pearce said.
Emory & Henry has added several new academic programs in recent months such as a major in Engineering Science, a masters of Clinical Mental Health Counseling and an accelerated registered nurse to bachelor's of science in nursing track.
Emory & Henry plans to launch a new School of Nursing and School of Business this year. The van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development focuses on connecting students to the world of work. Within six months of graduation, 92% of Emory & Henry’s Class of 2020 landed full-time jobs or graduate school opportunities.
Emory & Henry is now offering the largest academic merit scholarship amount in its history, up to $92,000 over four years. For more information about admissions at Emory & Henry, go online to www.ehc.edu/admission.