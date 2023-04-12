BLOUNTVILLE — The Guitar is out and the Ravens are in as the mascot of Rock Springs Elementary School.

Yes, Rock Springs had been using a guitar, actually the words “Rock Stars” with an image of a guitar and musical notes, as the mascot for the Sullivan County school south of Kingsport. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski recently told the Rock Springs principal the Guitars mascot never got former school board approval.

Alesia Dinsmore

Alisia Dinsmore, principal of Sullivan County’s Rock Springs Elementary School
Evelyn Rafalowski

Evelyn Rafalowsk, Sullivan County director of schools
Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

