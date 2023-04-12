BLOUNTVILLE — The Guitar is out and the Ravens are in as the mascot of Rock Springs Elementary School.
Yes, Rock Springs had been using a guitar, actually the words “Rock Stars” with an image of a guitar and musical notes, as the mascot for the Sullivan County school south of Kingsport. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski recently told the Rock Springs principal the Guitars mascot never got former school board approval.
“They wanted to have something that was more relevant than a guitar,” Rafalowski said in a work session before the board’s voting meeting.
However, the Sullivan County Board of Education Tuesday night formally approved the Ravens mascot and colors of red, the traditional color of Rock Springs, plus West Ridge High colors of blue, charcoal gray and white, for Rock Springs Elementary.
At the same meeting, the board approved leasing a Bluff City church parking lot for $37,000 upfront for two decades. All the votes were 6-0 with Vice Chairman Michael Hughes absent.
In addition, with no objections from the board, the school system is finalizing a land survey with survey pins to be placed on the property Wednesday.
The land in question is two lots of almost an acre each on the northern end of the West Ridge High School campus, along Henry Harr Road.
GOODBYE ROCK SPRINGS GUITARS
Rock Springs Principal Alesia Dinsmore presented the board a video revealing the results of a student body vote for the Ravens mascot and the stated colors. The initial top three contenders were Wolverines, Mountaineers and Ravens, which was then narrowed to Mountaineers and Ravens.
“What represented us was a guitar,” Dinsmore told the board, surrounded with schools of the region named “bears and lions and wolves.”
After research indicated that Ravens are friends with and often co-dependent on wolves, the mascot of West Ridge, and that Ravens are not crows, the top choice was Ravens.
“One of his best friends is the wolf, which really drove it home for us,” Dinsmore told the board.
The mascot and colors choice were done like those of Sullivan Central Middle and Sullivan Heights Middle were, as well as Sullivan East Middle and West Ridge High.
West Ridge student Ashton Waller, a former Rock Springs student studying under graphics arts teacher Danny Arwood, designed the logo.
CHURCH PARKING LOT TO BE LEASED
The board also voted to lease the First Christian Church of Bluff City parking lot near Bluff City Elementary for $37,000, payable in a lump sum, for the next 20 years.
“Thirty-seven thousand dollars was the price we ended up agreeing to for the 20-year period,” board Chairman Randall Jones said of a meeting he and Rafalowski had with church leaders.
“I don’t know where we park if we don’t have access to that parking lot,” Rafalowski said. Jones added, “They (church leaders) don’t schedule funerals” when school day or after-school functions fill the lot.
As part of the yet-to-be written contract, which the board and church leaders must approve, the church is to agree to pave the lot within six months of the contract’s start.
Jones at a work session before the voting meeting said the plan is for the paving to be this summer. The lot also is to be striped and have painted curbs, as well as be sealed and repainted over the two decades.
“We’re not paying for a parking lot to be paved. We’re paying to lease a parking lot in good shape,” Jones said.
FARMHOUSE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD
The board did not vote but also did not object to the surveying of property at 899 Henry Harr Road. Lot 1 of .922 acres is vacant, while Lot 2 of .973 acres has an old farmhouse, four-car garage and storage building.
The board in the work session reviewed the survey of the land, which will have designated field beds for a septic tank and then go to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for plat approval. All of Russell Creek will remain with the West Ridge property, but a small spring will remain part of the farmhouse property, Jones said.
After state approval, the property is to be sold, which Jones and board member Mark Ireson said likely would be through an online auction like the former Colonial Heights Middle School was sold last year.
A secondary access road off Henry Harr would be far east of the properties to be unaffected by their development, Jones and Rafalowski said.