KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools would have a new interim director to work alongside the retiring one effective April 12 under a proposal the Board of Education is to consider Thursday.
The arrangement, coming as the school system prepares to open a new high school and two new middle schools this fall after closing four schools or campuses this spring, would continue until June 30, when the interim director would become the sole director.
Evelyn Rafalowski, director from 2015 to 2019 and a 42-year employee of the school system, is poised to return to full-time employment with the school district at a salary of about $134,000 a year, BOE Chairman Randall Jones said Friday. She has been a paid consultant for Sullivan East Middle, which opened in January 2020, and West Ridge High, set to open Aug. 9.
She is to work alongside retiring Director David Cox, 60, who will officially step down June 30 after working two years in the county system.
Jones said Cox will work through June and will be returning for ceremonial things such as the dedication and grand opening of West Ridge.
Jones negotiated the contract with Rafalowski and will present it to the board Thursday.
“It’s on the agenda. It’s just an interim contract,” Jones said.
“It has no end date. We’re just looking at an interim. We will evaluate it at the end of the sum- mer,” Jones said. “I don’t know if there’ll be a vote of how long it will be.”
He said it is possible Rafalowski’s appointment could become more long-term after the BOE is able to “see if she’s interested.”
In the meantime, he said, the goal is to get West Ridge open in August as well as the new Sullivan Heights Middle, now Sullivan South High, and Sullivan Central Middle, now Sullivan Central High.
The system also will be closing Blountville Middle, Blountville Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle and the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 in May. In addition, it will close Sullivan North High/Middle, which was sold to Kingsport and will become the new Sevier Middle.
“I assume (Rafalowki’s salary) will be the same salary (about $134,000) Dr. Cox is making,” Jones said.
Rafalowski stayed on the job a month later than planned in 2019 until Cox could start and got the same pay as he did that month.
Under the contract Cox has, he would receive a raise equal to what teaching staff received each year, but he missed that his first year because he joined the system after that year’s raises were effective.
IF YOU GO OR WATCH
Thursday’s work session starts at 4:30 p.m. and the voting meeting at 6:30. Both will take place in the library of Holston Middle School near Tri-Cities Airport. In-person audience members are allowed, although social distancing, mask wearing and attendance limits will be enforced. Public comments can be made in person or online via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1Ntm4NkEvoqj_gV0ZxJY6-ejm2OIQObkBekbmFLYn0h1Acg/viewformso by 4 p.m. Wednseday, April 7 so Cox can read your comments into the record.
The meeting will be on the school system’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRS3AWETa80Q48kJADtcqhQ.