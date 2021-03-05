BLOUNTVILLE — Immediate past Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski has agreed to return to the region’s largest school system as interim director.
And the Board of Education, after learning the news Thursday night, voted 6-0 with one abstaining for Chairman Randall Jones to negotiate a salary and start date with her.
“Mrs. Rafalowski did say she was interested in doing that and willing to do that,” Jones of Indian Springs said at the meeting. “I was afraid she would say no, but she did say yes.”
In addition, the new middle school to open in August in the current Sullivan South High School will remain Sullivan Heights Middle Huskies instead of the possibility of changing it to Sullivan South Middle Raiders, the board decided in a 2-5 vote.
The vote at the meeting, held at the Holston Middle School Library, was on a motion by Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights to revisit the naming of the new middle school and was supported by Ireson and Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale.
RAFALOWSKI
After Jones reported on Rafalowski’s willingness, as the board requested he do at a Thursday work session, member Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area made a motion suspending a policy on appointing directors of schools, which passed 7-0.
Then Hughes made a motion for Jones to negotiate a contract with Rafalowski.
Ireson said he abstained “with cause,” which during a break he said meant he didn’t oppose her hiring but didn’t agree with not reconsidering naming Sullivan South High School into Sullivan South Middle instead of Sullivan Heights Middle.
Rafalowski facilitated the process, and the 17-member committee chose not to put Sullivan South in the finalists people voted for online.
Robinson asked if anybody else in central office was interested in the interim post. Jones responded that the two assistant directors were not interested in the position and that he had not talked with principals about it. Jones said in “smoother waters” after West Ridge is open, the board could decide how to proceed.
“I have total and complete confidence in her abilities,” Hughes said of Rafalowski. “We are very fortunate to have someone in the wings who can step in and not miss a beat.”
Jones said that in effect having two directors for a time would not be a financial burden on the system since elementary supervisor Robin McClellan has taken a job with the Tennessee Department of Education and will leave for that after March 12.
Member Mary Rouse of the Bristol area urged a quick starting date for Rafalowski since the system is opening a new high school later this year, closing five middle schools and moving them into two former high school buildings.
Rafalowski, who has 42 years of experience including four as superintendent from 2015 to 2019 and being in the central office since 1999, will replace retiring Director David Cox.
Hawkins County native Cox, who most recently was a superintendent in Maryland, will have two years with the Sullivan school system when his retirement is effective June 30. He has 37 years in education, including 22 years as a director or superintendent.
“I appreciate Mrs. Rafalowski coming on. I enjoy working with her,” Cox said near the end of the meeting, adding that he believes the board made a wise choice in bringing her out of retirement.
Rouse praised Cox for being willing to work with Rafalowski, who became a consultant for the school system for the new West Ridge High set to open on Aug. 9 and Sullivan East Middle that opened in January 2020.
“You’re really looking out for what’s best for Sullivan County,” Rouse said. “They have already worked very closely in tandem.”
As for the middle school naming issue, Ireson cited a change.org online petition of 672 people supporting an online vote between Sullivan Heights Huskies and Sullivan South Raiders, the latter not one of the finalists the committee put on the online survey upon which the committee and board made their decisions to go with the top vote-getter, Sullivan Heights Huskies.
”The committee did their work and they did it well,” Ireson said. Before the vote, Cox in response to Hughes said the Tennessee Department of Education already has assigned a number to Sullivan Heights Middle.
”I don’t see that one more vote is going to hurt anything,” Robinson said. “They would all agree on it if we could have one more vote.” Ireson cited calls, emails and texts from constituents in the South and North zones, but Jones said he represents part of the North zone and got no contacts seeking another vote.