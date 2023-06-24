BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski is retiring for the second and she says final time.

And her time heading the school system will be remembered by her grandson, a rising second grader at Rock Springs Elementary, as her being the person who opened the county's newest school, where the indoor athletic facility is named after her.

Evelyn Head (Evelyn Rafalowski) 1972 headshot

Evelyn Rafalowski's 1972 junior yearbook photo, when she was Evelyn Head.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you