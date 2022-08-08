By Bill Carey

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about how Benton County once changed the person that the county is named for without changing the name. This led a reader to ask me how many towns in Tennessee have actually changed their names.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video