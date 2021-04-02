ROGERSVILLE — Applications are now being accepted for the Hawkins County Virtual Academy, which allows students and parents who aren’t interested in a traditional school day schedule an alternative to home schooling, private school or dropping out.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson launched the the Virtual Academy shortly after he was hired. In its third year, there are 120 students signed up, up from 60 last year and 48 in its pilot year.
Hixson told the Times News earlier this week, however, that he can foresee the number growing as high as 200 for the 2021-22 school year. The number of slots in the program will be determined during the budget process based on the interest level and number of applicants.
Virtual academy is not to be confused with the E-classroom, which was implemented this year to provide online instruction to students at home during school shutdowns due to the pandemic.
While E-classrooms were taught by local teachers, the online Virtual Academy classes are provided mostly by a contracted vendor, although there is currently one full- time teacher, one shared counselor, and one shared principal to oversee the program.
Hixson said Virtual Academy is for students who need flexibility, or who have not been successful in a standard classroom. He took the time this week to answer a few questions about the Virtual Academy as it enters its fourth year in 2021-22.
KTN: Can you explain what you mean by students who need flexibility?
Hixson: We’ve got students who are interested, or in need of, work-based learning opportunities that need to occur during the day. They need the flexibility to do schoolwork outside the normal hours of a classroom setting. We’ve got students who want to do their coursework in advance in order to enter the military mid-year or finish high school early for other reasons. We’ve got family situations that need flexibility.
KTN: Because so many students were learning online from home this past year, will there be more demand for the Virtual Academy this year?
Hixson: I think the interest level has increased, and we will have to expand the number of available seats. That’s part of the reason we got the application out early, to see what that interest level is, and what the need is.
KTN: In terms of cost, is this a self-sustaining program?
Hixson: It is self-sustaining, and we put any proceeds we do make based on revenue we receive per student back into the program to pay for staff and make it more resourceful for students in the years to come.
KTN: Are these students who otherwise might have been home schooled, gone to private school or dropped out?
Hixson: Yes. This is our effort to market our services at Hawkins County Schools to the parents who have previously made decisions to go private or independent home school. This is just a resource for them that we’re offering as a curriculum and instructional delivery service. It gives them the freedom to get it done when they can, when they have those resources available to do it during the course of the day if they’ve got other things going on, or if they want the flexibility of doing that work in the home setting away from a traditional classroom.
KTN: As you close in on the end of the program’s third year, can you talk about the academic success of its students?
Hixson: We haven’t had a state assessment in place the past two years, because of COVID, and because the state was in the process of moving toward revamping their online testing. This year is the first year we’re actually doing a “paper and pencil” (state test) with all students, including virtual students. What I can tell you is that the EOCs (end of course tests) are on par or better than our in-classroom students. Attendance rates based on time spent in virtual classrooms is on par with traditional classrooms, if not exceeding those standards. I can tell you that last year in 2019-20 we had 40 students who were interested in going into independent home school situations or private school and had notified us they were leaving the district, but then decided to make use of the Virtual Academy.
KTN: have you set a goal for the number of Virtual Academy students you’d like to have in 2021-22?
Hixson: I think it’s feasible to assume that we’re going to be around 200 spots being offered. Our hope would be that we’re able to sustain that. We don’t want to grow it to the point where we can’t successfully manage it and be a resource to each of the students and parents.
KTN: Are Virtual Academy students allowed to participate in extracurricular activities?
Hixson: Absolutely. For example, if a Cherokee student enrolls in the Virtual Academy, they remain a Cherokee student. They just receive their instruction online. They are afforded every right that an on-campus student would have. That would include sports, extracurricular involvement and clubs or programs.
KTN: What about Career and Technical Education programs like auto mechanics or cosmetology that are taught on campus?
Hixson: Any student in the Virtual Academy can attend any elective on campus as well. We’ve got several students who come on campus for auto mechanics, for welding, CTE offerings — for electives that can’t be accessed through virtual means. They come to campus, walk to the classroom just like any other student, and when class is over they check out at the front office and go about their day.
KTN: Is there anything else the public needs to know about your Virtual Academy program?
Hixson: The sooner they get those applications in, the better. We can respond to making sure we have enough seats available and the funding to cover it, because it is absolutely free to anybody within the county, and in the near future we may even consider accepting non-county students to attend.
The Hawkins County Virtual Academy applications for the 2021-2022 school year is online and can be found on the Hawkins County Schools website at www.hck12.net.