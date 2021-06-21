BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s property tax rate will increase under the current budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. But how much hasn’t been made public.
The county is required to hold a public hearing prior to the Sullivan County Commission’s vote on the budget. That hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The county’s Budget Committee is scheduled to meet an hour later to discuss setting the tax rate.
The draft budget is based on the current tax rate of $2.57 (per $100 of assessed value), but with the understanding it will need to be adjusted to match the county’s certified tax rate of $2.3132. The certified tax rate is provided by the state comptroller’s office and is intended to generate the same amount of revenue as this year’s rate of $2.57. That’s required because this was a reappraisal year in Sullivan County.
The countywide valuation grew by nearly $444 million thanks to the reappraisal, according to information provided to the Times News by the county’s budget office.
How much each penny of the tax rate will generate under the new valuation and certified tax rate hasn’t yet been discussed publicly. That’s a key figure because when the Sullivan County Commission voted last summer to issue bond debt to pay for new jail construction, commissioners were on record as understanding that would require a property tax increase this year to cover debt service.
The proposed budget shows county property tax revenues going to bond debt increasing by nearly $6 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The county’s budget committee has endorsed shifting $2 million worth of the current tax rate away from schools, replacing the $1 million that would cost the county school system with growth in sales tax revenues, with the understanding however many cents that equals on the tax rate will be shifted to debt service. The difference is where the tax increase comes in.
The proposed $207.7 million county budget (that figure includes $2 million in ‘internal service funds”) includes everything the county school system asked for in its budget submission, including money for a teacher pay equalization plan, plus a raise for staff and teachers. The budget includes a 4% pay raise for non-school county employees, and a 2%, state-mandated pay raise for certain elected officeholders.
In addition to the public hearing, and budget committee meeting on Wednesday, the county’s administrative committee and executive committee will each meet Tuesday (today) for members to go over the budget.
The full Sullivan County Commission will meet in a called session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, to vote on the budget.
All meetings listed above are public and scheduled to be in the commission room on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse (3411 Highway 126, Blountville).