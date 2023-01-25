BRISTOL, Tenn. — The YWCA is again helping high school girls in the region get a dress for prom.
While prom night’s glitz and glamor are big parts of what makes a prom memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.
The 14th annual YWCA Prom Dress Sale will be held in the gymnasium at the Bristol YWCA, 106 State St. in Bristol, Tennessee. The sales will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
The YWCA Prom Dress Project features hundreds of like-new prom dresses donated by the community. The Prom Dress Sale offers all dresses for only $25 each and has outfitted thousands of girls affordably for their special night.
Scholarships are also available for girls in need of a deeper discount.
Proceeds from the sale benefit YWCA programming.
YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, assist families and strengthen the community.
With a goal of supporting family resiliency in our region, as well as to foster confident, successful and healthy girls and women, the YWCA is part of an international movement serving more than 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.