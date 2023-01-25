14th Annual Prom Dress Sale

The 14th annual Prom Dress Sale is set for March 9, 10 and 11 in Bristol, Tennessee.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The YWCA is again helping high school girls in the region get a dress for prom.

While prom night’s glitz and glamor are big parts of what makes a prom memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.

