Friday, the Professional Educators of Tennessee released an Educator Vaccination Survey to better evaluate educator sentiment and challenges related to COVID-19 vaccines and educators.
The deadline for completing this survey is Dec. 11, 2020.
Drug companies have already applied to the FDA or Federal Drug Administration to have COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use. In some parts of the country, and Tennessee is likely to be among the first, initial dosages are already in place once they have been approved by the FDA.
In this extraordinary time, a survey of educator opinion can inform and assist policymakers at the state and district level about vaccinations as related to COVID-19.
Karen Stroud, director of membership, said: “Our objective is to discover educators’ personal and professional opinions on vaccinations related to COVID-19, to ensure that policymakers and stakeholders are doing all they can to support those on the ground educating our children. We hope the information obtained can inform public opinion on this critical matter, so they can better evaluate any challenges and opportunities.”
PET is a statewide, non-partisan teacher association located in Nashville, Tennessee. Its members are made up of teachers, administrators and non-certified staff from kindergarten to the graduate school level, public or private. The link to this two-minute survey is located here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PETCOVIDVac
