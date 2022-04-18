BLOUNTVILLE — An appointed incumbent and newcomer are squaring off in the May 3 Republican primary for the District 6 Sullivan County Board of Education seat.
Whoever wins, incumbent Matthew Price, a detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, and Glenn Walden, a retired Sullivan County Schools maintenance employee and local minister, has no Democratic or independent competition in the Aug. 4 election and would take office on or shortly after Sept. 1.
INCUMBENT
Matthew L. Price, 42, has been employed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, and he serves as the supervisor in the Criminal Investigations Division. He specializes in digital forensics.
He has a 2002 Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in criminal justice/criminology. His wife, Sandra, teaches second grade at Holston Elementary and has been employed with the Sullivan County School System for the past 20 years. His father, Phil, is also a retired high school teacher.
He has three children in Sullivan County Schools. He also is an active member at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville, where he helps lead music. Hobbies include playing bluegrass guitar and spending time with his family camping.
CHALLENGER
Glenn Walden Jr., 53, worked in maintenance in county schools for 15 years out of a total of more than 30 years. He previously worked at Johnson City Schools for more than 15 years. He also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 16 years as a staff sergeant.
He is pastor of Valley View Baptist Church in Blountville and has pastored there for almost 10 years.
He and his wife, Kim, have two sons, one daughter and eight grandsons.
ELECTION BACKGROUND
Voters in the Sullivan County election office in Blountville, Anderson Elementary and Avoca Elementary precincts vote in the District 6 race.
Early voting started Wednesday, April 13, at the Sullivan County Election Commission in Blountville and will continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.
In Kingsport, early voting is the same hours and days April 21-28 at the Civic Auditorium and in Bristol the same dates and times at the Slater Community Center.
Q & A
Both candidates answered four written questions posed by the Kingsport Times News, and following are the questions and responses.
1. What makes you qualified to serve or continue serving on the Sullivan County school board?
Glenn Walden: "I feel that I'm qualified because of the experience I have working for Sullivan County schools for the last 15 years. I know how things operate and I have a good connection with all areas of the school department."
Matthew Price: "During my law enforcement career, I’ve seen firsthand the dangers our children face. I’ve responded to countless calls and investigated numerous cases in which a child was the victim. Many of those investigations required working closely with school administrators in Sullivan County.
"Additionally, I have three children of my own. My oldest is a freshman at West Ridge High School. I also have a 7th grader at Central Middle School and a 2nd grader at Holston Elementary. My wife, Sandra, has taught in the Sullivan County School System for the past 20 years. My father is also a retired teacher.
"I feel all the things mentioned above give me a unique perspective to bring to the Board of Education."
2. Of which action of the current board, over the past four years, are you the most proud?
Matthew Price: "Teacher salary equalization. A 14 percent pay raise was given to all teachers in the Sullivan County School System while staying inside the SCBOE budget."
Glenn Walden: "I'm most proud of how the board handled things during the pandemic. They were very helpful with the students and staffs safety."
3. Of which action of the current board, over the past four years, are you the least proud?
Glenn Walden: " I'm least proud of the decisions of the closing of schools and the building of the new high school."
Matthew Price: "While I understand the need to do so, being forced to close schools during the pandemic and not being able to provide the students in-person instruction was a difficult decision. I feel like many students suffered more than we realize due to not having a structured environment during those weeks. Also during the pandemic, parents, students, and staff learned that Blountville Elementary School would be closing. Not only did they have to deal with COVID, they now had the added stress of knowing that they would be moved to another school in the district."
4. What are the top three issues the county school system faces and your thoughts on each of them?
Matthew Price: "State and local budgeting — Education has to be a priority. When funding is cut, students suffer the most. We have to do a better job of listening to our teachers and staff members about their needs and then figure out a way to budget accordingly at both the state and local levels.
"Declining enrollment – Sullivan County has a great school system, yet we continue to see a decline in enrollment. We need to figure out why. One way to do that is to reach out to parents, teachers, and staff members at every school to get their perspectives on this issue. I also feel it’s important to develop more programs within each school that focus on family engagement.
"Student safety — While we have school resource officers in each school, I feel it’s also important to raise awareness about the dangers students face in the digital age in which we are currently living. We saw a drastic increase in online crimes against children during COVID. More time must be spent talking about child predators and what can be done to better prepare our educators and parents to recognize the warning signs and combat the ongoing problem before another child falls victim."
Glenn Walden: "One issue I have is the way the money is being spent. I feel that it should be used more wisely.
"Another issue is that the support staff are not being supported enough.
"The third issue is the maintenance of the schools. Not only providing the best education for our children but we also need to provide a safe environment for them and teachers. One way of doing this is by supporting the maintenance department more than we have."
