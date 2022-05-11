KINGSPORT — Options for pay and other potential contract changes for Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse are to be on the agenda of the June 14 Board of Education meeting.
At the end of a called meeting Tuesday afternoon, the five-member board discussed the forthcoming action item of Moorehouse's compensation package coming at the June 14 meeting.
Moorhouse's contract was effective on Jan. 23, 2018, and later was extended by the board, but unless it is extended again by the board, it will expire on March 21, 2024.
Upon repeated questioning at the end of the called meeting by member Todd Golden, Welch said that matter could not be discussed at the Tuesday called meeting because dealing with the contract required a 14-day public notice and the presence of the city attorney.
The board had neither Tuesday night. Moorhouse didn't say anything during the discussion between Golden and Welch.
Welch also said the discussion was held after the meeting ended, because it could not legally be part of the meeting, although Golden said he wanted the discussion on the formal record. Welch prevailed.
The agenda items for the called meeting was approving an addition of a $90,000 uplighting change order to the J. Fred Johnson field lighting project at Dobyns-Bennett High School and approval of the 2022-23 budget proposal, the later of which the Board of Mayor and Alderman also must approve to become effective.
The board voted 5-0 to approve both items.
Moorhouse earlier this year said he did not want a contract extension, which Welch said was not an indication Moorhouse was retiring, but Welch also said pay change options would be presented at the May 3 meeting, which did not occur then or Tuesday night.
Welch said the board would get the options first, then City Attorney Mike Billingsley, before June 14.
Golden said Welch was not authorized to negotiate contract changes with Moorhouse. Welch emphasized that was the case, and said the discussion was not to be part of the board minutes. Welch said he had already adjourned the meeting.
During the April 5 school board meeting, Welch told the board publicly that the lack of a vote on a contract extension and possible pay increase originally set for that meeting “should not be considered by anyone as a resignation (by Moorhouse) or termination by the board.”
Welch said Moorhouse contacted him about the matter and he passed it on to the board members before the April board meeting.