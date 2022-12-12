Harold "Eddie" Dalton, band director at Sullivan Heights Middle School suspended for making a false stabbing report Dec. 5. He is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, was freed on $5,000 in bond Wednesday, the day of his arrest, and was arraigned Thursday.
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who according to an affidavit told authorities two male students he approached in a hallway were acting suspiciously and that one stabbed him.
Capt. Andy Seabolt said the law, Tennessee Code Annotated 37-1-115, only “requires that parents be notified when a child is under arrest and the reason for arresting the child.” That section of law addresses the notification requirement, and a review of TCA and internet searches could find no prohibition of law enforcement interviewing juveniles.
Parents expressed frustration on social media last week about students being interviewed without parental knowledge, consent or presence.
“Juveniles may be interviewed as witnesses, just as any other witness, without parental notification or a parent being present,” Seabolt wrote in an email response to the Times News.
The first public statement the sheriff’s office made about the incident said that no students were suspected, despite erroneous social media claims that a student or someone had stabbed another adult at the school and a student.
“With the incident that was reported at Sullivan Heights Middle, students were interviewed as potential witnesses to a school threat,” Seabolt wrote. “At no time were any students accused of committing a crime by law enforcement. The urgency of the situation required quick action from school and law enforcement officials in this matter.”
INTERVIEWS PART OF PROBE
After more that 100 interviews of staff and students and review of surveillance camera footage, the SCSO announced Wednesday Dalton was being charged with making a false report.
Dalton told investigators that one of the boys wore a red flannel shirt and had brown hair, according to an affidavit filed by Detective Preston White, but no video, staff interviews or student interviews indicated two such people at the school that morning.
Dalton has been suspended from his position without pay pending a plan by school officials to dismiss the tenured teacher, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Friday On Wednesday, she announced he was suspended but did not elaborate on his pay status.
According to the affidavit on the charges from White, Dalton has worked 25 years in the Sullivan County school system. The Times News has requested Dalton’s personnel file from Sullivan County Schools.
Controversy about police interviews of minors emerged in 2016, but a lawmaker’s attempt to require parents be notified and present at juvenile interviews failed that year.
Sullivan Heights students were in a “hold” status in their classrooms after the incident, the least restrictive scenario for responding to incidents in a new protocol adopted this year.
Dalton, 53, Eastern Star Road, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of giving a false report to law enforcement. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond later that day and arraigned in Sullivan County General Sessions Court in Kingsport Thursday morning.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 7.