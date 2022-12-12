Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who according to an affidavit told authorities two male students he approached in a hallway were acting suspiciously and that one stabbed him.

Andy Seabolt

Seabolt

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Harold "Eddie" Dalton

Harold "Eddie" Dalton, band director at Sullivan Heights Middle School suspended for making a false stabbing report Dec. 5. He is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, was freed on $5,000 in bond Wednesday, the day of his arrest, and was arraigned Thursday.
Sullivan County Schools emergency protocols

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video