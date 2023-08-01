KINGSPORT — Do you have that stick-to-it mentality? Workforce Solutions at Northeast State offers a class in phlebotomy beginning Sept. 7 on the college’s Kingsport campus.
Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities.
The course benefits individuals interested in pursuing a career in the medical field, prospective patient care technicians, current nurses or other health care professionals.
The course meets at the Regional Center for Health Professions, 300 W. Main Street, on the Northeast State at Kingsport campus. The course features a clinical component with assigned health care facilities to complete the stick requirement.
The class will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9
This 10-week class gives students the technical knowledge required to assist them in passing the National Healthcare Association (NHA) certification examination, which is included.
To find out how much the cost of the course and the included certification exam, other information or to register, contact Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5353 or email masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.
Phlebotomists play critical roles as members of a medical team, according to a news release from Northeast State. The training includes theory and hands-on instruction during the class. This course includes labs in a hospital setting. Attendance at all classes and clinical assignments is mandatory.