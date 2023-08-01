Northeast State phlebotomy class

A new phlebotomy class for health care professionals starts up Sept. 7 in Kingsport at Northeast State Community College.

 CONTRIBUTED BY NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VIA TOM WILSON

KINGSPORT — Do you have that stick-to-it mentality? Workforce Solutions at Northeast State offers a class in phlebotomy beginning Sept. 7 on the college’s Kingsport campus.

Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories and public health facilities.

