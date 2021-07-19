Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
ROGERSVILLE — Principal Sharon Lindsey has nominated Pathways Alternative School teacher Robby Jackson for the Teacher Spotlight.
"Mr. Robby Jackson is a Social Studies teacher at Pathways Alternative School in Hawkins County," Pathways Principal Lindsey said.
"Mr. Jackson is an excellent teacher who exhibits a tremendous amount of patience and understanding in the classroom," Lindsey said. "Mr. Jackson goes beyond typical classroom duties to assist students at a personal and emotional level. Mr. Jackson also assists the principal in administrative duties to ensure that Pathways Alternative School daily operations run safely and efficiently.