WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Appalachian School of Law announced Thursday that they have entered into a collaborative initiative — a 3-plus-3 program that provides UVA-Wise students with a structured pathway to a legal career.
When enrolled in a 3-plus-3 program, students at UVA-Wise enter ASL after three years of undergraduate study and receive their baccalaureate degree upon completing the first year of law school. Two years later, they graduate from ASL with a law degree.
The students benefit from this initiative in several ways. The most practical benefit is getting to the job market in less time and with less expense. In her remarks at the signing ceremony, former Virginia Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth A. McClanahan, who now serves as ASL’s president and dean, added that the initiative also provides intangible benefits. She said she believes the “expectations of the program, as well as its clearly stated goals, provide students with an aspirational architecture for constructing their own futures.”
That is particularly important, she emphasized, in a time where students are searching for “a strong, reliable hope for an ordered and meaningful future.”
In her remarks, UVA-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said the 3-plus-3 initiative brings together two institutions with a similar mission and legacy. She noted that many UVA-Wise students have a passion for Appalachia and the various communities that comprise it.
“As I see it, attorneys in rural areas of the country are needed, and the students who go to the Appalachian School of Law want to stay in rural areas and they want to serve,” Henry said. “This is a great opportunity for our UVA Wise students as well. Our rural students want to stay here and our students from outside the area fall in love with our region.”
McClanahan agreed, noting that the great majority of ASL graduates from UVA-Wise primarily serve the citizens of Appalachia, many of whom are very much in need of talented, educated minds and affordable legal representation.
For more information, contact ASL Dean of Admissions Holly Cline at (276) 935-4349 Ext. 1245 or Chris Dearth, UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management at (276) 328-0322.