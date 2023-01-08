KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade.

And there is the possibility of third and fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling because of upset parents.

Jon Lundberg

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, representing Senate District 4 of Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

Bud Hulsey

State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, who represents the District 2 area of Kingsport and Sullivan County.
John Crawford

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport who represents the District 2 area of Kingsport and Sullivan County.
Scotty Campbell

State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, representing Johnson and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins counties in House District 3.

