KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade.
And there is the possibility of third and fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling because of upset parents.
Those could be among the unintended side effects of Tennessee’s third grade reading law. It is opposed by KCS officials; some KCS parents, including the son and daughter-in-law of the area’s congresswoman; and school officials elsewhere.
Four local Tennessee lawmakers said changes may be coming, but one said reading is essential and measuring it should be the same in third grades across the state. The law was passed in a special session in late 2021 but didn’t go into effect until this school year.
Based on the 2021-22 third grade reading scores, four in 10 students would have to undergo remediation or repeat the third grade, although some of those could be exempted.
The law would probably cause an increase in tutoring and summer learning participation if it stays as is.
MEETING DRAWS 100-PLUS PARENTS
As previously reported, KCS held an informational session about the new law Thursday night at Johnson Elementary School. If the law is unchanged, it will apply to this school year’s third-graders.
Some parents among the more than 100 who attended the meeting complained that the high-stakes testing is the wrong move after learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the anxiety they say it causes their children.
A handful said they could move their children to private schools or homeschooling to avoid the make-or-break third grade test. They said they could move their children back to KCS later.
Parents, who did not identify themselves, asked multiple questions and made statements during the session, which lasted almost 2 1/2-hours.
They said private schools have a third grade test but not the same one as public schools and without the posible mandatory repeat of third grade if children don’t perform well enough. Meanwhile, homeschooled children don’t have a mandatory standardized state test until fifth grade.
School system officials confirmed those statements as true.
“We are aware of your concerns,” Board of Education President Melissa Woods told the group. “One test on one day is not indicative of a students’ learning.”
In a resolution the Kingsport BOE approved Sept. 13, 2022, the board “urges the General Assembly to amend Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115 to allow school districts to make retention decisions for all students based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interests of each student.”
The Sullivan County BOE is to consider a similar resolution at its Tuesday meeting, according to the agenda released Thursday afternoon.
WHAT ABOUT TEACHER STAFFING?
As for upending teacher staffing, interim Superintendent Chris Hampton said KCS would have to adapt if a potential larger-than-normal third grade and smaller-than-normal fourth grade emerged in August. Parents would be notified of appeal rulings by mid-July, about two weeks before school starts.
If the law had been in effect for 2021-22, 41.2% of third-graders would not haved tested proficient at reading based on the third grade TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) English language arts test. With more than 500 third-graders, and allowing for some exemptions, school system officials said that would cause issues at elementary schools.
“There will be an impact if the law holds,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Rhonda Stringham said.
WILL LAW BE AMENDED?
Local lawmakers indicated they were open to some changes, although Senate Education Committee Chairman and Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said he doesn’t see the law being revoked wholesale.
He also said the state is funding summer programs and before- and after-school tutoring.
“Frankly, there is a misperception or miscommunication,” Lundberg, who represents District 4 of Sullivan and Hawkins counties, said via phone Wednesday of the law.
He said students exceeding or meeting expectations are not affected.
He said those who are approaching expectations — which the parent group said should pass the third grade if doing well in other subject areas — must repeat the third grade unless they retake the test after tutoring 60 minutes a week or attend a six-week summer camp. Those below expectations must do both, he said.
Exceptions are those who are English language learners or have a documented reading disability.
As for other testing measures counting in the score, Lundberg said, “I think that’s fair” and he has “no problem looking at that.”
He said the idea is schools should be “setting up kids for success,” which he said is not done when two-thirds of Tennessee third-graders don’t reach the top two tiers via “concrete objective measurement” consistent statewide.
“We need to make certain the test in Sullivan County is the same as the test in Shelby County, Davidson County and Hamilton County.”
Lundberg said the state is providing additional funding for one hour of tutoring a week and summer camp. Lundberg said third grade is when students normally stop learning to read and read to learn, like basic match skills become critical in seventh grade.
None of the four local lawmakers attended the meeting, saying they had other commitments. However, following are the other three lawmakers’ comments on the legislation:
• State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport:
“I have received several emails from teachers with concern over this issue,” Hulsey said via email Wednesday. “Some of them I have forwarded to the chairman (Mark White) of the (House) Education Committee. He informs me that they will tackle this issue again when we go back into session.”
• State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport:
“I’m willing to listen. I’m willing to look at not just one thought but several things,” Crawford said via phone Thursday, although he said the state must address the problem of third grade reading. He said the money is already appropriated for summer camps and tutoring for students struggling with reading.
• State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City:
“I am very open to making improvements to the third grade reading law. Recently I met with a group of educators and parents sharing their concerns about current law,” Campbell said via email Wednesday. “There may be a better way to assess student progress. Bottom line, I believe we all have the same goal, see that students can read and comprehend. A consensus seems to be that we need to have a better understanding of reading ability before third grade.”
PARENTS’ LETTER URGES CHANGE
A letter signed as of last week by 22 KCS parents, one from Sullivan County and one from Saint Dominic Catholic School, urges that the law be changed. It is circulating on Facebook, where parents said more signatures are being gathered.
The list of parents who signed the letter includes physicians, recent school board hopeful Denny Darnell and pharmacists Bobby and Erin Harshbarger, the son and daughter-in-law of U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-1st of Kingsport.
It reads, in part, as follows: “The new TN 3rd Grade Retention legislation is well-intentioned, yet counterproductive, because it reduces 8-year-olds’ proficiency and advancement measurement to a single exam.
“Rather than multiple measures throughout the year, the English Language Arts TCAP (‘ELA TCAP’) is now the single measure of our 3rd grade students’ achievement — a kind of pressure typically reserved for university finals or bar exams.
“The new legislation aimed at reading nullifies the tests KCS already uses to specifically quantify reading ability (DRAs) and replaces them with a test that does not solely measure reading (ELA TCAP).”