KINGSPORT — As schools reopen in hybrid format on Tuesday following fall break, Kingsport students will have free Wi-Fi hot spot access at every school building in the system.
“Kingsport City Schools Technology Department has been working hard to provide additional technology services to help our students throughout this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Communi- cations Editor Marybeth McLain said in a Monday email.
“One such service is the new KCS Wi-Fi hot spot network at each of our schools. Over the last few weeks, we have installed external Wi-Fi hot spots on each of our schools to provide Wi-Fi connectivity in the parking lots.
Students can come to any school parking lot and connect to the internet with their KCS Chromebook. A sign designates the area where the hot spot is available at each school.
Chief Technology Officer Tony Robinson explained to the Board of Education at its Sept. 24 work session that the only internet access is for students with Chromebooks.
If the school system ever returns to all-virtual learning, as it did from mid-March through the end of the 2020-21 school year in May, students without access to internet or cell phone hot spots could access the internet at the schools. In addition, the access points will be available at any time for student use with a school-issued Chromebook.
On Tuesday, students in grades 6-12 will go back to attending school in person two days a week because of a resurgence in COVID-19, while students in grades pre-K through 5 are to remain in person five days a day.
“We had talked about this being the plan,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said of the hotspots. Future internet access could include Wi-Fi on city school buses, Moorhouse said.