BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central Middle School or Central Valley Middle School? Cougars or Wildcats?
If you'd like a voice in transitioning the current Sullivan Central High School facility into a middle school, go online and take a survey starting noon Friday. You have a week.
A similar online survey for the transition of Sullivan South High into a middle school will come a little later. The Central survey has two options in each category as follows:
School name: Sullivan Central Middle School or Central Valley Middle School
School mascot: Cougars or Wildcats
School colors: orange, white and navy; or orange, white and charcoal gray
"As we make plans to transition Sullivan Central High School to a middle school for the fall of 2021, a committee has been hard at work to formulate options for rebranding our high school to a middle school," Director of Schools David Cox said in a statement released Wednesday morning.
Cox said the committee has been mindful of the current mascot and color scheme at Central throughout the process. Central opened in the fall of 1968 with the Cougars mascot and school colors of Tennessee orange and off-white. Since then, traces of navy, black and light blue have been mixed in and the shade of orange has changed.
Holston MIddle School, Innovation Academy housed at Holston, and Blountville Middle are to merge into the new middle school in the Central building in August 2021. That's also when Sullivan Central, North and South high school zones will be merged into the new West Ridge High, located about three miles from Central off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
The survey goes live at noon Friday, Dec. 4 and will remain open for voting until noon Friday, Dec. 11. It can be found on the school district website at sullivank12.net.
"We ask those taking the survey to please vote only once. The committee will review the final tabulation of votes later this month and prepare a recommendation for the (school) board's review at their January 2021 school board meeting," Cox said.
He said the committee is made up of students, staff and parents from the schools that will be affected by this transition. The committee began meeting in early November.
"The committee representing the middle school community that will be located on the current Sullivan South High School campus is still at work and will be announcing their options in the near future," Cox wrote.