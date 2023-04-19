JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has announced a new specialization within its MBA program, something called Entrepreneurial Leadership.
The new online offering will launch this fall for students who have completed nine hours within the MBA (master’s of business administration) program.
Noting that small businesses make up 44% of the U.S. economy, organizers of the specialization say the new addition aims to have students learn to assess new business opportunities, harness innovation and transform ideas into a viable venture.
The goal is to have students gain the knowledge and skills to establish, manage and grow a new small business venture.
“What excites me the most about our new Entrepreneurial Leadership specialization is the opportunity for students to learn from successful entrepreneurs in East Tennessee,” said Robin Van Huss, assistant professor of management and director of the new program. “I might be biased because I am also the owner of a small business, but the practical experience from a mix of professors and guest speakers provides a unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing entrepreneurs today.”
University officials cite how business markets and business models are experiencing a transformative season of change due to political, social, regulatory and economic tides that affect policy, investing and business leadership.
Van Huss says the specialization combines key elements of critical thinking, creativity and problem solving.
“The new offering will encourage our students to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset characterized by a willingness to take risks, a propensity to act, and a focus on innovation,” she said. “This mindset is essential in today’s business landscape, where businesses need to be agile and adaptable to stay competitive.”