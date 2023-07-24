BLOUNTVILLE — Nobody bid on the old farmhouse and another lot adjacent to West Ridge High School by Monday’s deadline.
However, Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said potential bidders have another chance Tuesday to bid on the two properties combined for a minimum bid of $125,000.
With no bids, the opening and potentially winning bid would have to meet the combined minimum of $75,000 on the two-story, 2,000-square-foot farmhouse and four-car garage at 899 Henry Harr Road and $50,000 for an adjoining lot.
The properties are about two acres combined or an acre each.
If someone had bid on one or both parcels by the Monday deadline, Jones said a 10% would have to be added to the bids, which for both properties would have been $12,500 or individually would have added $7,500 and $5,000, respectively.
The house, on a lot with a four-car garage and some outbuildings, was listed in the advertising as having been built around 1900, but Jones said he thinks the house may be older than that.
The structure has about 2,000 square feet and two bathrooms, but among other maintenance and repaid needs has a large hole in the kitchen floor.
The bidding was advertised to start 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17, and go through noon Monday, July 24. However, the bidding didn't actually close until 1 p.m. on the later Monday. Jones explained that the system used for the online auction has an extra hour at the end during which bidders still could take action.
The school board declared the property surplus and chose to sell it via online auction operated through the Department of Education, although the County Commission will have to approve the final sale.
If no one bids Tuesday, Jones said the school board could choose to contract with a real estate firm, have an in-person live auction or try another online auction.
However, he said the real estate and live auction options have expenses the online auction doesn't, and the live auction would have expenses even if the property doesn't meet the minimum bid.