BLOUNTVILLE — Nobody bid on the old farmhouse and another lot adjacent to West Ridge High School by Monday’s deadline.

Randall Jones

Jones

However, Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said potential bidders have another chance Tuesday to bid on the two properties combined for a minimum bid of $125,000.

