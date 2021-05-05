KINGSPORT — Early voting in Kingsport’s city election ends next Thursday, May 13.
Election Day is May 18.
Voters will choose Kingsport’s mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Board of Education.
Early voting locations are the Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) and the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountvile (3258 Highway 126). Hours at both locations are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6-7 and May 10-13; and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 8.
As of the end of the day Tuesday, 1,343 early in-person ballots had been cast.
To be eligible to cast a ballot in the city’s election, a voter must be registered to vote and currently reside within the city of Kingsport. Property ownership within the city does not make someone who lives elsewhere eligible to vote.
Kingsport city elections take place every two years. Over the past five elections, turnout has ranged from 11% of registered voters in 2011 to a peak of 23% in 2015.
In this year’s election, the ballot includes three candidates for mayor, nine candidates for three alderman seats, and six candidates for two seats on the BOE.
For the city’s two most recent elections:
• In 2019, 5,828, or 18%, of eligible voters cast a ballot. In a five-way race for mayor, Pat Shull won with 2,452 (42.64%) votes. In a six-way race for three alderman seats, the winners’ total votes were 3,154, 2,791, and 2,719. In a five-way race for three BOE seats, winners garnered 4,011 votes (29.4%), 2,503 (18.35%), and 2,349 (17.88%).
• In 2017, 3,802, or 12%, of eligible voters cast a ballot. Then-Mayor John Clark was unchallenged for re-election and received 2,449 votes. In an eight-way race for three alderman seats, Colette George led the ballot with 2,054 votes (20.5%), Betsy Cooper won a seat with 1,755 (17.52%), and Jennifer Adler won a seat with 1,472 votes (14.69%).
Mayor
Mayor Pat Shull is seeking a second two-year term. He has two challengers: Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop.
Alderman
There are three alderman seats on the ballot. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Cooper and Colette George.
The nine candidates for the seats are: Sara E. Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Cooper, George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul W. Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Board of Education
The two Kingsport school board seats on the ballot are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean. The six candidates for those two seats are: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa B. Woods.
Alderman and school board candidates do not run by district in Kingsport, and city elections are not partisan.
While voters can choose to cast their ballot at either of the two locations listed above during early voting, on Election Day you must go to your assigned precinct.
“Early voting is always encouraged over voting on Election Day,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said last month. “There are so many things that can happen that prevent a voter from casting a ballot on Election Day. We encourage voters to choose one of the 14 days of early voting because if they cannot make it on Election Day, there will not be another opportunity to vote.”